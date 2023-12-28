"Tony gotta fill London any way possible" - Fans react to AEW possibly signing former WWE Champion after his recent comments against Vince McMahon

For the past few months, there have been rumblings about the possibility of AEW signing a wrestling legend and former WWE Champion. The legend in question is Goldberg, who recently took shots at Vince McMahon.

Goldberg wrestled his last match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022, when he challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. The Hall of Famer suffered a loss at the hands of The Tribal Chief via technical submission.

Speaking recently on the Steve & Captain Evil podcast, Goldberg talked about former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. While the 57-year-old acknowledged McMahon's role in allowing him to perform in front of his family, Goldberg revealed a grudge against the Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings.

Bill blamed McMahon for not giving him a retirement match after he put over Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia and called the 78-year-old a piece of sh*t. Referring to Goldberg's comments about Vince McMahon, Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling recently Tweeted:

"It really feels like Goldberg wants to go All In on his retirement match, doesn't it?"

Most fans did not seem excited about the legend's move to AEW but pointed out that he could put over Wardlow or Powerhouse Hobbs in his retirement match. Some believed that he just wanted to make some more money.

Here are the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Goldberg was intimidated by Chris Jericho

Eric Bischoff shared his take on the issues between Goldberg and Chris Jericho during their time in WCW and explained why the veterans did not get along.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said that Goldberg was limited in his in-ring capabilities and was intimidated by Jericho's depth as a performer.

"I think Bill was intimidated by Chris, not in a physical count, not in a real fight, necessarily, but I think Chris was so good and has so much depth, not only as a performer, what he could do tactically in the ring. I mean, he was really, really gifted at an early age, but I think Bill was intimidated by that and Bill's way of dealing with being intimidated is to go into Bill Goldberg mode and shut it all down. That's what happened," Eric Bischoff said. (H/T Wrestling News)

The WWE Hall of Famer further stated that a match between The Ocho and Goldberg would have required the latter to adapt to Jericho's style, which he was not ready for.

What are your thoughts about the possibility of Goldberg signing with AEW? Tell us in the comments section below.