"Tony can't help himself from f***ing the final up" - WWE veteran lashes out at AEW for recent booking decision

A WWE veteran lambasted AEW for a recent booking decision regarding the finals of the Continental Classic Tournament. The veteran in question is Jim Cornette.

The Continental Classic Tournament has dominated AEW programming for the last month. The event is in its final stages, with the Gold League and Blue League finals set to take place on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. The tournament final will be held on December 30, 2023, at the World's End pay-per-view, and a new Triple-Crown Champion will be anointed.

Speaking recently on the Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette criticized Tony Khan's decision to book a three-way match between Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, and Jay White as the Gold League final. The 62-year-old implied that Jay White should not have been a part of the match, which could have been used to put over Swerve Strickland with a victory over Mox.

"So we were at the deal after all these other matches, if Moxley either drew with White or won, then we would get Swerve versus Moxley. And as I mentioned before, okay, even if Moxley's the worst wrestler in the world, a single match where somebody might stand a chance of getting over especially if it's Swerve and they do the right thing and put him over. But, if Jay White wins it's a three-way final. And of course, then we knew from the start because Tony can't help himself from f***ing the final up to and making it a three-way garbage match instead of doing anything that might be productive for business," Jim Cornette said. [From 01:21 to 01:59]

Jon Moxley p**sed off' after recent AEW loss

The former AEW World Champion suffered a loss at the hands of Jay White in his Continental Classic Tournament clash against Jay White on last week's Dynamite. The win over the Blackpool Combat Club member allowed the Switchblade to advance to the finals of the Gold League.

Jon Moxley was angered by his loss and expressed his state of mind through a post-match promo that AEW posted on Twitter (X).

"Am I pi**ed off? Oh yeah. I wanted that 5-0 real bad. But hey, you can’t lose what you never had in the first place, so why worry about it? Last week, I told Swerve Strickland if he was ever going to be great, at some point he was going to have to learn how to lose — what better time to prove a point than right now when I'm knocked down and have dirt in my eye and blood in my mouth and with one leg," said Moxley. [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland faces massive backlash from fans after controversial post emerges online. Read the full story here.

Give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quote from the first half of this article.