"Tony K maturing," "My man finally realizes" - Fans left stunned over the AEW President's latest comments on WWE

Tony Khan left the fans stunned after his latest comments on WWE. This caught many AEW fans by surprise as they did not expect him to say what he did.

The AEW President is an ardent supporter of his company and he does just that each time he is faced with a comparison to WWE. From signing up former stars of the Stamford-based promotion to having pay per view events on the same day, Khan has faced it all.

Recently, he interacted with a fan on social media when he told him not to gatekeep when non AEW fans ask about the company and asked him to welcome them with open arms. The fans were surprised at this comment from Tony Khan.

One fan said that Tony was finally maturing and another one said that the AEW President was finally realizing how the business works.

Fans reacted to Tony Khan's comments [Credit: Fan reactions on X]

Tony Khan has no plans for former WWE star’s return

Former WWE star Chris Jericho is one of the most well-known stars in AEW. He has transcended boundaries when it comes to his character development but it has been a while since the star was last seen in action.

That is because he is busy with his Fozzy tour as it was planned a long time ago. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer gave an update on the return of Jericho and reported that Tony Khan does not have any plans for the veteran. He was speaking on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio when he said:

“His Fozzy tour is over; he’s done some TV work while he’s been gone, a couple of TV shows. As far as coming back to AEW, there’s nothing on the table right now. I think he felt it was time for a break, so that’s that.”

It will be interesting to see how the AEW star's eventual comeback is handled.

