"Tony should have kept Punk," "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TONY KHAN" - Fans go nuts as WWE NXT thrashed AEW Dynamite in ratings war

Wrestling fans were treated to a great night as AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT went head-to-head last night.

Dynamite: Title Tuesday featured a star-studded lineup, including Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Adam Copeland (fka Edge). On the other side, WWE NXT had top names like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, Paul Heyman, and The Undertaker.

The official ratings for the highly anticipated showdown are in, with NXT drawing 921,000 viewers with a 0.30 in the P18-49 demo, while AEW Dynamite drew 609,000 viewers and a 0.26 in the P18-49 demo. WWE emerged as the clear winner against Tony Khan's promotion, securing a victory in the ratings with their mega lineup.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the news of NXT beating Dynamite in ratings with a variety of emotions. Fans speculated about Tony Khan's potential meltdown, referencing his responses to past setbacks, while others said that the absence of CM Punk hurt Dynamite.

The Second City Saint was fired from AEW in September after a backstage brawl with Jack Perry at All In.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While both promotions managed to bring out the best in them, however, neither of the shows managed to crack a million in ratings.

Tony Khan took various shots at WWE ahead of NXT going against AEW Dynamite

Facing some of its strongest competition in history, Dynamite aired directly alongside a loaded WWE NXT that looked intent on achieving its highest rating ever.

Ahead of the show, both promotions announced that the first 30 minutes of their broadcasts will run commercial-free, and AEW will also feature a ten-minute overrun to help them in ratings.

It was also reported that Triple H and Shawn Michaels were looking to send a message to Tony Khan as he still has a “long way to go” in terms of competition.

Reacting to this, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter, calling out the members of DX and urging them to watch Title Tuesday. Along with his message was an image featuring the words "Bald A**hole."

Tony Khan didn't stop there; a few days ago, he even took a shot at WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. When a fan expressed disinterest in watching Dynamite, Khan did not hold back in his reply to that particular fan, taking a massive dig at Vince, who has recently faced various allegations.

Even after taking several shots at the competition, WWE still managed to beat them with their developmental brand in ratings.

What are your thoughts on Adam Copeland's in-ring debut on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE