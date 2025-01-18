Tony Khan accused of getting major name suspended after AEW-anti remarks

Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW, and veterans and fans often criticize him on social media for his bookings and questionable decisions about the company. Former commentator Kevin Kelly has accused Khan of being behind the suspension of NJPW English commentator Chris Charlton.

At Wrestle Dynasty, NJPW commentator Chris Charlton made some controversial comments about Tony Khan, calling him a 'money mark'. He also raised questions about the booking of stars like Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay, which led to his two-month suspension from New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Speaking on the In The Ring podcast, Kevin Kelly revealed that Tony Khan started texting people, which got Chris Charlton in trouble with NJPW. Chris approached Kenny Omega about the situation, and Omega reassured the NJPW commentator that things would get better.

Trending

“Chris said, ‘Gabe Kidd has said this, this, this, and this,’ and when you talk about a money mark like Tony Khan, it’s hard to compete. Well, Tony Khan heard that, started texting everybody, and got Chris in trouble. New Japan, just to make everybody happy and appease whoever is upset, decided to pull Chris off TV for a while. It’s not the end of the world, but Chris was upset by it. He talked to Kenny about it, and Kenny said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll smooth it over,’ but obviously, it didn’t get smoothed over.” [H/T:RingsideNews]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Kevin Kelly previously worked on AEW Collision

In 2023, Tony Khan announced the start of AEW Collision. The show offered fans a different product from what the fans saw on Dynamite and it also introduced Kevin Kelly on All Elite Wrestling programming.

However, his run in the promotion was short-lived. In a rant on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kevin Kelly shared his frustrations with All Elite Wrestling and made major accusations against ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni. Kelly was fired from the promotion in March 2023.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan responds to the recent backlash from Kevin Kelly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback