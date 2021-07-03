Tony Khan adds a street fight stipulation to title match at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager 

AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks will put their titles on the line against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero on this week's special episode of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager. Kingston and Penta earned the title shot after defeating the champions on the 30th June episode of the show.

If the excitement surrounding the tag team title match wasn't enough, AEW's head-honcho Tony Khan has now made the bout a street fight. Since the show marks AEW's return to the road, they are keen to make this week's broadcast an unforgettable one for fans.

AEW GM @TonyKhan has just declared that the World Tag Team Title match at #RoadRager THIS Wednesday in Miami will be a STREET FIGHT! It promises to be an epic title fight Wednesday on #AEWDynamite @PENTAELZEROM+@MadKing1981 vs. @youngbucks at 8/7c on TNT! https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/3jgCGHvlI9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2021

This will be a violent match with ample usage of weapons in front of a capacity crowd. Let's not forget Eddie Kingston's and Penta El Zero's background in weapons-based wrestling.

Kingston's "I Quit" match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear was arguably one of the best matches of 2020. Penta's series of matches in 2018 against Sami Callihan in IMPACT Wrestling is evidence of his mastery in the hardcore style of wrestling.

Are The Young Bucks in danger of losing their AEW Tag Team Championship?

The Young Bucks are also no less experienced in street fights. Fans still remember their match against Santana and Ortiz on AEW Dynamite in December 2019. However, the biggest advantage for the champions will be that such a stipulation opens doors for plenty of outside interference.

Since it doesn't make sense for The Young Bucks to drop their titles to a makeshift team like Kingston and Penta, AEW can book the champions to retain their titles by taking timely assistance from their Elite stablemates.

Do you want Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

