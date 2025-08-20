  • home icon
  • Tony Khan and AEW suffer a disappointing setback before Forbidden Door 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:26 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the President of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW on X]

Heading into Forbidden Door this weekend, it seems that AEW has gotten a bit of a setback over the past week. A report has mentioned that the promotion has gone through a major dip in the viewership and ratings of their last show.

AEW Collision last Saturday featured several blockbuster matches and segments that further pushed storylines and angles heading into the big crossover pay-per-view. This also featured the surprise debut of Ace Austin against Ricochet. Tony Khan would then reveal later that night that Austin was now All-Elite.

Dave Meltzer has taken to X/Twitter to reveal the viewership and ratings in the key 18-40 demographic for the Saturday night show. They only hit 286,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. This is a 32% decrease from last week's viewership of 423,000 and a 25% decrease in their ratings from 0.08.

"Collision was way down from recent weeks, 286K/0.06, against NFL preseason, UFC PPV prelims, NASCAR among others," Meltzer said.

This week, the promotion will feature special episodes of both Dynamite and Collision from Glasgow ahead of Forbidden Door.

What else was featured on AEW Collision?

Apart from Ace Austin's debut, Collision last weekend was quite eventful, and certain events took place that could have major implications at Forbidden Door.

To start the show, Toni Storm had another run-in with Athena and Billie Starkz. To everyone's surprise, Mina Shirakawa finally made her return to come to her friend's aid and even the odds. This was not the only return during the night, as Harley Cameron, too, made her return earlier as she got involved in the multi-woman brawl that took place after the four-way match for $100,000.

The show also featured matches involving Jon Moxley, Paragon, and Juice Robinson. AEW Collision's main event this week was a four-way technical showcase between Nigel McGuinness, Hechicero, Lee Moriarty, and Daniel Garcia, with the winner going on to challenge Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door for the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. It was Nigel who ended up scoring the victory.

AEW has been on a roll with their pay-per-views this year. Forbidden Door looks to add to the list with another blockbuster card.

It remains to be seen whether this will live up to the fan expectations.

Edited by Harish Raj S
