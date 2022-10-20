"Tony Khan and AEW will be sued" - WWE legend blasts promotion's leadership for rise in scary botches during matches

Tony Khan and AEW have come under fire from the wrestling fraternity for the recent increase in botches during matches. On a recent edition of DARK, former NXT Women's Champion Athena faced Jody Threat in a 'physical' match. WWE legend Dutch Mantell held nothing back when it came to calling out the promotion for their lack of safety.

Multiple AEW talents have been on the receiving end of vicious botches which have resulted in severe injuries. Within the past month, Ruby Soho and Hangman Page amongst others had to receive urgent medical treatment following botches in their matches.

Additionally, the former WWE Superstar and Jody Threat were reportedly approached by upper AEW management when the former 'pounced' on her opponent with blows to the head. It seemed as though Threat was unclear on what had to be done next, to which her opponent launched a series of punches, leaving her defenseless. Jody did not comment on the matter.

Mantell took to Twitter to call out Khan and the recklessness of the promotion's talent:

"Damn. Does that red headed girl owe #Athena money? One of these days, one of these untrained “wrestlers” will get hurt seriously and @tonykhan and @AEW will be sued. That girl could have been seriously hurt on that outside drop. Tony, please you need a safety manager badly."

WWE veteran Road Dogg responded to Dutch Mantell's reaction on AEW's botches

DX member Road Dogg conceded with Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the matter. Dogg is currently associated with WWE wherein he is the Senior Vice President for Live Events.

The multi-time tag team champion has always voiced his thoughts and opinions on events and matters regarding the industry. Following Mantell's tweet, Road Dogg stated that it was 'ugly' and there was 'no money in it":

"This has no business in our business. It’s ugly and there’s no money in it! Small ball mentality Dirty Dutch!"

You can check out the tweet below:

The WWE Executive also recently disclosed that his former tag-team partner Billy Gunn was interested in joining DX's 25th anniversary celebration on RAW earlier this month. He also highlighted that his current employers had done everything in their efforts for Gunn to make a WWE appearance which did not deem fruitful in the end.

What do you think about the reported rise in botches and injuries during matches in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes