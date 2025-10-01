"Tony Khan isn't afraid to disrupt"- 41-year-old star opens about the differences between WWE and AEW

A top star just highlighted the big differences between WWE and AEW. She also commented about Tony Khan.

Taya Valkyrie has been part of the AEW roster since 2023. For the past two years, she has been a regular feature on AEW Collision and ROH TV. Before arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she wrestled for WWE in 2021. Given that she has been part of both companies' locker rooms, she is best equipped to compare both promotions.

Speaking on Women's Wrestling Talk, Taya Valkyrie said that AEW is a disruptor that "shook the cage" a little bit and made people view professional wrestling from a different perspective.

“Here’s the thing: AEW to me is the disruptor. They came in and shook the cage a little bit, making people see pro wrestling from a different perspective. They brought in talent who were thriving internationally, in the Indies, and from around the world. We’re grittier, we’re not afraid to take risks, and Tony (Khan) isn’t afraid to disrupt. That makes wrestling fun and keeps it interesting,” she said. [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan commented on Beth Copeland's AEW debut

At AEW All Out 2025, Adam Copeland teamed with Christian Cage to face FTR. Both teams put on a stellar contest. Fans were in for a pleasant surprise when Beth Copeland showed up to help her husband's team during the match.

Speaking to the Sportster, Tony Khan said that he was excited to have The Glamazon at All Out 2025.

“She was fantastic … I was excited to have her be a part of this event. I was excited to have her celebrate such a great night for her family. What should have been a great moment for Adam Copeland to celebrate with his wife and for the Copeland family, I was so happy to have Beth Copeland there. I was really glad she participated in AEW All Out,” said Tony Khan [H/T Ringside]

It will be interesting to see if Beth Copeland will continue to make more appearances in AEW.

