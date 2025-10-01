Tony Khan talks about WWE legend's blockbuster AEW debut: "I was really glad"

A WWE legend recently made their debut in AEW, and now President Tony Khan has finally commented on it, expressing his delight.

Tony Khan had reasons to celebrate recently, thanks to another successful pay-per-view in All Out 2025. All Elite Wrestling shows are typically known to produce stellar wrestling matches, and All Out stayed true to that reputation. Beyond wrestling, fans were in for a pleasant surprise when WWE legend Beth Phoenix made an appearance to help her husband, Adam Copeland, and teammate Christian Cage defeat FTR in the opening bout on the night. Now, Tony Khan has shared his thoughts on the Glamazon's appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking to the Sportster, Khan said that he loved having Beth participate at All Out.

“She was fantastic … I was excited to have her be a part of this event. I was excited to have her celebrate such a great night for her family. What should have been a great moment for Adam Copeland to celebrate with his wife and for the Copeland family, I was so happy to have Beth Copeland there. I was really glad she participated in AEW All Out,” said Tony Khan [H/T Ringside]

Check out his comments in the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was happy to see Beth Phoenix in AEW

Beth Phoenix is one of the most accomplished women's wrestlers in WWE and a bona fide Hall of Famer. Her recent appearance at AEW All Out garnered a reaction from WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who addressed it on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis.

"I knew her from deep south brother, way back in the day. I worked with Beth and Edge, and I mean we've always been good friends. So good for her man. Good to see her back out there because I mean there is still a lot in her. They can do some stuff with Beth," said Teddy

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for The Glamazon in AEW.

