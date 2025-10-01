  • home icon
  Tony Khan talks about WWE legend's blockbuster AEW debut: "I was really glad"

Tony Khan talks about WWE legend's blockbuster AEW debut: "I was really glad"

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 01, 2025 16:23 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of AEW
Tony Khan is the president of AEW [Image via AEW's YouTube]

A WWE legend recently made their debut in AEW, and now President Tony Khan has finally commented on it, expressing his delight.

Tony Khan had reasons to celebrate recently, thanks to another successful pay-per-view in All Out 2025. All Elite Wrestling shows are typically known to produce stellar wrestling matches, and All Out stayed true to that reputation. Beyond wrestling, fans were in for a pleasant surprise when WWE legend Beth Phoenix made an appearance to help her husband, Adam Copeland, and teammate Christian Cage defeat FTR in the opening bout on the night. Now, Tony Khan has shared his thoughts on the Glamazon's appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking to the Sportster, Khan said that he loved having Beth participate at All Out.

“She was fantastic … I was excited to have her be a part of this event. I was excited to have her celebrate such a great night for her family. What should have been a great moment for Adam Copeland to celebrate with his wife and for the Copeland family, I was so happy to have Beth Copeland there. I was really glad she participated in AEW All Out,” said Tony Khan [H/T Ringside]
Check out his comments in the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was happy to see Beth Phoenix in AEW

Beth Phoenix is one of the most accomplished women's wrestlers in WWE and a bona fide Hall of Famer. Her recent appearance at AEW All Out garnered a reaction from WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who addressed it on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis.

"I knew her from deep south brother, way back in the day. I worked with Beth and Edge, and I mean we've always been good friends. So good for her man. Good to see her back out there because I mean there is still a lot in her. They can do some stuff with Beth," said Teddy

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for The Glamazon in AEW.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

