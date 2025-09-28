WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Beth Phoenix joining AEW (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE star Beth Phoenix recently appeared on AEW, taking on the name of Beth Copeland. Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the surprising development.
Beth was one of the most influential performers on the WWE roster during her time in the company. Her talents had allowed her to win several titles, as well as be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. She recently appeared at AEW All Out, coming in to help her husband, Adam Copeland.
When talking about the surprising entry on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated:
"I knew her from deep south brother, way back in the day. I worked with Beth and Edge, and I mean we've always been good friends. So good for her man. Good to see her back out there because I mean there is still a lot in her. They can do some stuff with Beth."
Bill Apter also commented on the ex-WWE star joining AEW
According to legendary journalist Bill Apter, Beth Phoenix joining AEW could be a response by the company to AJ Lee's return.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter said:
"Well I think it's uh, it's the timing that CM Punk and his wife are now teaming, kind of what they based it on. But, to see Beth Phoenix, Adam Copeland's wife back now, um, helping Adam after his attack by FTR and Stokely Hathaway. I think eventually Beth Phoenix is gonna get involved with the lady in the Patriarchy."
As of now, it remains to be seen what AEW has in store for Beth Phoenix, now known as Beth Copeland, as she allies with her husband, Adam Copeland.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.