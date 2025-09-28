WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Beth Phoenix joining AEW (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE star Beth Phoenix recently appeared on AEW, taking on the name of Beth Copeland. Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the surprising development.

Ad

Beth was one of the most influential performers on the WWE roster during her time in the company. Her talents had allowed her to win several titles, as well as be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. She recently appeared at AEW All Out, coming in to help her husband, Adam Copeland.

When talking about the surprising entry on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated:

Ad

Trending

"I knew her from deep south brother, way back in the day. I worked with Beth and Edge, and I mean we've always been good friends. So good for her man. Good to see her back out there because I mean there is still a lot in her. They can do some stuff with Beth."

Ad

Ad

Bill Apter also commented on the ex-WWE star joining AEW

According to legendary journalist Bill Apter, Beth Phoenix joining AEW could be a response by the company to AJ Lee's return.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter said:

"Well I think it's uh, it's the timing that CM Punk and his wife are now teaming, kind of what they based it on. But, to see Beth Phoenix, Adam Copeland's wife back now, um, helping Adam after his attack by FTR and Stokely Hathaway. I think eventually Beth Phoenix is gonna get involved with the lady in the Patriarchy."

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what AEW has in store for Beth Phoenix, now known as Beth Copeland, as she allies with her husband, Adam Copeland.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More