Tony Khan announces 40-year-old star's return after 9 months for major title match on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a major title match for the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The match is for the IWGP United States Title between champion Kenny Omega and challenger Jeff Cobb.

The United Empire member is making his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after nine months. The 40-year-old's last AEW appearance was at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June last year when he and his tag team partner Great-O-Khan lost their IWGP World Tag Team Championship to FTR in a three-way tag team match.

Khan took to Twitter to make the blockbuster announcement of Cobb's return as he will challenge The Cleaner for the IWGP United States Championship. The championship bout comes on the heels of the recent announcement that AEW will once again collaborate with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for a second edition of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

"This Wednesday, 3/29 St. Louis, MO Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on TBS IWGP US Heavyweight Title Match @KennyOmegamanX vs @RealJeffCobb The amazing Kenny Omega defends the IWGP US Title vs Jeff Cobb, who aims to bring the belt back to United Empire, this Wednesday on TBS!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Earlier this year, at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to become the new IWGP United States Champion. This match will be Omega's first title defense.

Omega's last match against Jeff Cobb came in tag team action as the former teamed up with Kazuchika Okada to face Aaron Henare and Cobb at NJPW New Year Dash in January this year.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were attacked on AEW Dynamite

Last week's episode of Dynamite kicked off in peculiar fashion as the Young Bucks were being carried on stretchers and into an ambulance. One of their former friends, Hangman Adam Page, went along with them to the hospital. The commentators mentioned that both Matt and Nick Jackson were attacked by mysterious masked men.

The main event of the night was a first-time-ever match-up between Kenny Omega and El Hijo Del Vikingo. After a hard-fought battle, The Cleaner managed to pick up the win after hitting the One-Winged Angel.

The IWGP United States Champion's celebrations were cut short as the Blackpool Combat Club ran in from behind and attacked Omega. Former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page returned from the hospital and rushed to the ring to save The Cleaner.

It seemed like the former friends were about to reunite, but Don Callis spoiled the reunion as he fell to the ground and told Omega that it was Page who attacked him.

The night came to an end as Page was left in the ring while Omega walked away along with Don Callis.

