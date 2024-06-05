Tony Khan announces AEW has medically cleared major star to return to the ring

As Tony Khan officially announced, a top AEW star has reportedly been medically cleared to return to the ring for the first time in 147 days. Wheeler Yuta is set to compete tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite.

Before his injury, Yuta was actively defending his ROH Pure Championship, which he had won from Katsuyori Shibata in November last year. He defended the title four times and attempted to add to his championship gold before struggling with health issues.

While specifics regarding the nature of the injury were not disclosed, this was enough to put him on the shelf for an extended period.

Tony Khan has revealed on Twitter that Wheeler Yuta has been medically cleared from a four-month hiatus. He will join the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club as they face Magnus, Volador Jr., Rugido, and Esfinge of CMLL.

"Yes, the medical staff just officially cleared @WheelerYuta today after a 4 month absence + now the entire BCC are ready to jump right into it; teaming together as a 4 man team for the first time in @AEWonTV history vs their rivals from @CMLL_OFICIAL live on TBS tomorrow! LFG," Khan announced.

This would also be the first time the faction would be complete for a match since the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing last year.

