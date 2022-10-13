Tony Khan announces blockbuster signing of former WWE personality ahead of AEW Dynamite's Canada debut

Tony Khan has announced AEW's signing of Renee Paquette ahead of the Canadian debut of Dynamite.

Paquette will bring a wealth of experience to the show's broadcast team, having previously been a backstage interviewer, commentator, and show host during her years with WWE. It was in WWE that she met her husband, current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, with whom she has one daughter.

Khan made it official earlier today with the now-iconic graphic declaring Renee Paquette as All Elite.

"Welcome to the team! Renee Paquette is ALL ELITE! See you soon coming up at 8pm ET/ 7pm ET on TBS TONIGHT!" - Tony Khan via Twitter

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

is ALL ELITE!

See you soon coming up at

8pm ET/7pm ET on

TONIGHT! Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE!See you soon coming up at8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! Welcome to the team!@ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE!See you soon coming up at8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetworkTONIGHT! https://t.co/Jwcq58P6RI

Renee had been reported as set to sign for Tony Khan's promotion amid supposed interest from her former employers. Earlier, she added fuel to the fire of speculation when she confirmed that she was in Toronto, where Dynamite is being hosted.

Paquette took to Twitter to react to the announcement, writing that she missed her fans.

"Hi. Missed you guys. LFG!!!" - Renee Paquette via Twitter

Since departing WWE in 2020, the former Renee Young has spent time building her immensely popular podcast, the Sessions. She has also returned to WWE on two occasions.

She first returned in October 2020 to co-host the pre-show for the second-year celebration of SmackDown on Fox. She also returned for a special revival of WWE Backstage, promoting the Royal Rumble in 2021.

What do you think of Renee Paquette signing with AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes