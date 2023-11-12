Tony Khan announces former WWE Champion's AEW return

Tony Khan has just announced the return of a certain former WWE Superstar. This will be the first-ever Continental Classic, a new tournament that will start in a week and a half's time on AEW Dynamite. The former WWE Champion in question is Bryan Danielson.

There will be a round-robin tournament that will feature 12 top AEW stars. The tournament was announced to be spanning six weeks and will be featured during Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision in key places across North America.

The winner of the tournament will be crowned at the pay-per-view to end the year, which will be World's End.

Khan also announced the first entrant for the tournament, and this would be Bryan Danielson. This will be the American Dragon's first match since he injured his Orbital Bone a few weeks back.

Contrary to reports that his surgery would cause him to miss time till the end of the year, the former WWE Superstar will be making his in-ring return during the tournament.

With this, it seems that the rest of the participants will be announced in the coming weeks. Who knows what surprises will be in stores and which stars will clash?

