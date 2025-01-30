Tony Khan announces huge last-minute change before AEW Dynamite

Ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced one final change to the match card. He has added a match between Ricochet and AR Fox.

Last week, Fox faced off against Swerve Strickland, which was a callback to several rivalries between the two over the years. The former WWE United States Champion attempted to interfere in Swerve's match, but Prince Nana chased him away. In the end, Strickland secured the victory.

The cameras then panned backstage, showing Riccohet cornering Prince Nana. He threatened to hurt him with his golden scissors, but he let him go because he wanted him to relay a message to his "boss" ahead of their match in Atlanta.

Ricochet is scheduled to clash with the former AEW World Champion on next week's episode of Dynamite, but he'll also have to take on AR Fox before then. This isn't their first encounter in the ring, as they competed against each other back in October on Collision and several times over the last 15 years on the independent circuit.

Like last week, Swerve Strickland could interfere in the match this time, creating another chaotic moment on the show.

