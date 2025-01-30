  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan announces huge last-minute change before AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan announces huge last-minute change before AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 30, 2025 00:34 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the President of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official YouTube Channel]

Ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced one final change to the match card. He has added a match between Ricochet and AR Fox.

Last week, Fox faced off against Swerve Strickland, which was a callback to several rivalries between the two over the years. The former WWE United States Champion attempted to interfere in Swerve's match, but Prince Nana chased him away. In the end, Strickland secured the victory.

The cameras then panned backstage, showing Riccohet cornering Prince Nana. He threatened to hurt him with his golden scissors, but he let him go because he wanted him to relay a message to his "boss" ahead of their match in Atlanta.

also-read-trending Trending

Ricochet is scheduled to clash with the former AEW World Champion on next week's episode of Dynamite, but he'll also have to take on AR Fox before then. This isn't their first encounter in the ring, as they competed against each other back in October on Collision and several times over the last 15 years on the independent circuit.

Like last week, Swerve Strickland could interfere in the match this time, creating another chaotic moment on the show.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी