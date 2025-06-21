Tony Khan announces huge match for Swerve Strickland on AEW Collision; absent star set to return

Tony Khan has made Swerve Strickland one of the most popular names in AEW. The 34-year-old joined the company from WWE in 2022. So far, he has held the AEW World Championship once and the AEW World Tag Team Championship once with Keith Lee.

Swerve Strickland featured in the main event of Grand Slam Mexico. He, Will Ospreay, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata locked horns with The Beast Mortos, Death Riders, and The Young Bucks. This match was well-received, and despite an immense effort, the good guys ultimately failed to triumph. Nevertheless, The New Flavor could return to winning ways tomorrow. A few hours ago, Tony Khan announced that Strickland will face the returning Shane Taylor on Collision.

"TOMORROW Kent, WA 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + Max Saturday #AEWCollision @swerveconfident vs @shane216taylor. After a hard fought battle at #AEWGrandSlamMexico, Swerve Strickland returns to his home state to collide vs one of the sport’s hardest hitters: Shane Taylor. TOMORROW NIGHT!" he wrote on X/Twitter.

Hangman Adam Page calls Swerve Strickland "one of the worst humans" he has ever met

The rivalry between Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland is legendary. The two men despise each other. However, the arch enemies still have mutual respect. In a recent interview with Raj Prashad of Yahoo Uncrowned, the former AEW World Champion said Strickland was “one of the worst humans I’ve ever met”. Nevertheless, he praised him for his passion for the business.

"While I can say that [Strickland is] one of the worst humans that I’ve ever met or encountered in any way, I won’t take away his wrestling ability, his passion, his desire for not just pro wrestling, but for AEW. So in some ways I’m appreciative of what I’ve been through and the ways that it’s shaped me, as much as it has destroyed a large portion of my life," he said. (H/T Yahoo Sports)

Page and Strickland will certainly lock horns again in the company down the road. Only time will tell when their fates will intertwine once more.

