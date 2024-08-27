Tony Khan announces in-ring return of popular AEW star after more than a year 

AEW has gotten several of its injured stars back recently, but perhaps the return most anticipated by fans happened at All In 2024 this past Sunday. Following Saraya's rant about her lack of a match on the main card at Wembley stadium, former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter made a shocking appearance.

Fans at Wembley went ballistic as the British star beat Saraya's entourage down. Hayter had been absent from television since Double or Nothing in May 2023 due to injury. Before going on the shelf, she had become one of the most popular stars in All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan wasted no time in announcing her return to the ring. The All Elite Chief took to X today to reveal that she will face Saraya's #1 lackey, the villainous Harley Cameron, at Wednesday Night Dynamite in Champaign, Illinois.

"After her return @wembleystadium, Jamie Hayter will wrestle for the first time in over one year, on her path to payback from those who took her title + her profession, TOMORROW!" wrote Khan.

Jamie Hayter sends a message to AEW fans following surprise return

Jamie Hayter was out of action for almost 15 months. In that interval, the company's women's division grew by leaps and bounds, with several major free agents joining the promotion and new stars rising from obscurity.

Hayter now returns to a highly competitive division, but she's not letting it get to her. Following her shocking return at Wembley Stadium, AEW's camera crew caught up to the former Women's World Champion and asked if she had any comments for her fans.

Jamie Hayter spoke with confidence, telling fans that she would let her actions speak for her.

"Do I have anything to tell the AEW fans? I got something for you. From now on, my actions are gonna do all the talking for me, how's that?" she commented.

Hayter will return to action against Harley Cameron on this week's Dynamite, but she'll have to watch her back. Saraya is already frustrated due to missing out at All In, and she's likely to attack the former champion at any moment.

