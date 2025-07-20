Tony Khan apologizes to international partner on behalf of newly signed AEW star

AEW landed a huge free agent with the signing of Thekla just a couple of months ago, but Tony Khan is being cautious in how he handles the Austrian star. That's because she had been fired from her previous promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom, after attacking the company's CEO, Taro Okada (in storyline).As a result, Khan put Thekla on a 45-day probationary period. That window ended this weekend, and Khan finally announced her as All Elite yesterday. In response, Taro Okada sent a warning to the Jacksonville-based promotion, claiming that he still hadn't escaped The Toxic Spider's web.The AEW president took the warning to heart and apologized to his international partner for the damage Thekla had caused. Check out his post below:&quot;I'm sorry for your injuries, my friend,&quot; Khan wrote.Stardom CEO Taro Okada responded with thanks and doubled down on his warning to his AEW counterpart:&quot;Thank you so much. Be careful not to get hurt, Tony,&quot; Okada replied.Thekla is ready to wreak havoc in AEWNow that her probationary period is over, Thekla has some grand plans for her run in All Elite Wrestling. She's already hooked up with a couple of dangerous individuals, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, to form a new three-woman alliance.The Austrian star hit the ground running with a victory in last week's $100,000 four-way match, and she celebrated by announcing that her &quot;toxic revolution&quot; is underway.&quot;THE TOXIC REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN. THE SPIDER IS ALL ELITE 🕷️,&quot; she wrote on X/Twitter.Thekla has already made enemies on the women's roster. Her newest rival, Queen Aminata, has even delivered an ultimatum to Tony Khan, promising violence if The Toxic Spider isn't removed from the company. Only time will tell whether Thekla can find her way to the main event scene in the Jacksonville-based promotion.