Tony Khan backed AEW star to appear in major angle outside the company after getting a call from Konnan

An AEW star has revealed that President Tony Khan believed that he would succeed in another promotion after getting a phone call from wrestling legend Konnan.

Konnan is the head booker for Mexican promotion AAA, where QT Marshall recently debuted at the TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana event and defeated AEW star Pentagon Jr. (or Penta El Zero Miedo) in a wild and chaotic ambulance match.

Speaking to Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast, QT Marshall recently opened up about how the AAA appearance came about and how Tony Khan is a firm believer in him.

“Konnan called me and he kind of had this idea and we ran it by Tony (Khan) and Tony is a firm believer when it comes to me, that it’s good for me to go out and wrestle in other places because I can maybe help possibly turn the Twitter fans into seeing a different side of me and stuff like that. The Twitter fans that give Tony a lot of crap for putting me on TV. Yeah, but it’s a different type of hate (that Chris Jericho gets)…" (H/T POST Wrestling)

QT also stated that Tony Khan told him that he fully believed that this sort of angle would be great for his career, despite the fact that he would never usually allow two AEW wrestlers to execute such an angle in another promotion.

"For some reason, they really, really hate me and this is what he specifically said, ‘I would never let two of my contracted talents go to another company and do an angle like this that could lead to something even bigger that I know would do a great rating for my show. But I believe in you and I do believe this would help you and it’ll help your career overall’ so thank goodness they were able to tell a good story for the past couple of months.” (H/T POST Wrestling)

Four AEW stars will fight over one of AAA's championships this August!

QT Marshall might have picked up a win on his AAA debut, but he will have an even bigger task the next time he travels south of the border as he will look to leave Mexico with gold around his waist.

Earlier this month, Rey Fenix announced that he would no longer be wrestling for AAA, vacating his Latin America and World Cruiserweight Championships in the process. Now four AEW stars will look to become the AAA Latin America Champion on August 12th.

luchablog @luchablog Brian Cage has wrestled on the AAA Mexico City TripleMania for four straight years.



He has worked no other AAA TV matches in that time.

QT Marshall will take on his most recent rival Pentagon Jr., ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, and La Faccion Ingobrenbale's Dralistico in a four-way match at AAA TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City. QT is the only man in the match who has not won gold for the Mexican promotion, but the 'Tijuana Nightmare' will look to put that right in just a few weeks' time.

