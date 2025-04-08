  • home icon
Tony Khan is badly misusing top AEW champion, according to WWE veteran: "I dozed off"

By Monika Thapa
Modified Apr 08, 2025 10:37 GMT
Tony Khan at Dynasty post show media scrum [Source: AEW on YouTube]
Tony Khan at the Dynasty post-show media scrum [Image source: AEW on YouTube]

WWE veteran Bully Ray is not happy with how Tony Khan is using AEW International Champion Kenny Omega. He even said that he found Omega's latest bout so boring that he dozed off while watching it.

The Cleaner defended his AEW International Championship in a three-way match against Ricochet and "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Dynasty. Omega had the odds stacked against him but he managed to remain champion.

Bully Ray, Dave LaGreca, and Mark Henry reviewed the 2025 Dynasty pay-per-view on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast. Ray commented on the three-way match for the International Championship, saying that he didn't find it interesting enough to watch.

"I fell asleep during [Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet]. I dozed off (...) I had already watched entirely too much wrestling and I don't care."

The WWE veteran highlighted that Kenny Omega had huge potential, but Tony Khan was misusing his talent by booking him in underwhelming storylines.

"I'd care about Kenny Omega if he was in a blood feud fighting for the company. I think they are misusing Kenny Omega (...) Put Kenny in an angle in which he's fighting for the company. Where he can be a hero. Where he can shed blood. Have Kenny be a warrior who fights with his fists (...) There are so many other layers to Kenny Omega that Tony Khan refuses to see because 'Kenny's a five-star match machine.'" [H/T: WrestlingInc.]
Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada might take place at AEW All In: Texas

Kenny Omega only had a few minutes to celebrate his win at Dynasty as AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada confronted him. They didn't engage in a fight but had an intense stare down.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Tony Khan plans to unify the International and Continental titles. Dave Meltzer believes it could take place at All In.

"You can see Okada and Omega which is clearly going to be at All In, and probably belt versus belt, they were both holding the belts at the end, which has been rumored and it looks like that's the case," said Meltzer.

The Rainmaker and The Best Bout Machine had an iconic rivalry in NJPW. Fans are eagerly waiting for the two to lock horns inside an AEW ring.

