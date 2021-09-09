Tony Khan believes the AEW debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson at All Out were perfect

Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson's debuts at AEW All Out were perfect, according to Tony Khan.

Tony Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio with Dave LeGreca and Tommy Dreamer to discuss all things AEW. Speaking about Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson's debuts, Khan said the following:

"This show was almost two years in the making," Tony Khan said. "There are things that happened on this show that had been talked about for so long. I always dreamed of the day that Adam Cole would come to AEW. I always believed that someday it would be possible. I didn't know it would be so soon. That's a dream come true. He's always been a talent we've had a close eye on and frankly, he's been somebody I've been very fortunate to be able to get a closer look at because our AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker obviously lives with him. He's somebody I've known and kept an eye on."

Tony Khan says the AEW deal with Daniel Bryan came together "relatively quickly"

Tony Khan believes the surprises that closed the show really put AEW All Out over the top. Khan believes the end of the pay-per-view was executed perfectly.

"Bryan Danielson being available and a free agent, his contract expiring and him wanting to come to AEW is not something anybody had planned for or expected a long time ago," Tony Khan continued. "That came together relatively quickly. That was huge, huge, huge news for AEW. Those are great surprises that really put this over the top. The way the end was layered, it was just perfect. Everybody I talked to said it was perfect. When we executed it, we did it perfectly."

Do you agree with Tony Khan that the AEW debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson were perfect? Who do you think might show up in AEW next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

