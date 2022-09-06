Tony Khan breaks silence after former WWE Superstar seemingly bids farewell to fans at AEW All Out 2022

Tony Khan had little to say about the future of Malakai Black in AEW after it appeared as though Black bid farewell to the fans at All Out.

The Dutch Destroyer has been the epicenter of much speculation as of late. It was reported ahead of AEW Dynamite last week that he had asked for his release, with it later confirmed to be due to persistent personal issues that he would like to take time to address.

Malakai and his House of Black stable suffered yet another crippling defeat to the trio of Miro, Sting and Darby Allin at All Out with Black eating the pin.

Following the clash, he broke character to embrace with his faction members before blowing a kiss and bowing to the fans in attendance. This led many to speculate this may have been his farewell.

However, Tony Khan was quiet on the subject. During the All Out media scrum, he refused to comment on the matter, simply saying it was something for the fans that got people talking.

"I'm not sure, I can't comment on that though but that was for the live fans and they definitely got some people talking. So it is a thing that happened but no we can't comment on that." [From 0:33 to 0:46]

It's thought that Black could be set for an extended period of absence, although his future in AEW remains under doubt.

Malakai Black has taken the pinfall in his last two AEW outings

Black had endured a tumultuous time as a competitor in the past few weeks. The House of Black have been engaged in a war with Miro, Sting and Darby Allin for quite some time stemming from the All-Atlantic title clash at Forbidden Door.

During that particular contest, Black hit Miro with the mist to the eyes, effectively ruling the Redeemer out of the contest eventually won by PAC. Feud aside, Malakai, Brody King and Buddy Matthews sought to bring the Trios Titles bag to the House of Black.

However, thanks to a distraction from Miro the trio sustained perhaps their most humiliating defeat as they lost to the loveable loser group the Dark Order. To make matters worse, it was group leader Malakai who took the pin.

The House of Black has now been thrust into perilous territory, having sustained major defeats back-to-back and potentially without Malakai for some time if not forever.

