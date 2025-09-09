Tony Khan breaks silence on WWE veteran’s Hall of Fame induction moving off AEW TV

Tony Khan recently honored a WWE veteran with a Hall of Fame induction following AEW Dynamite. However, many fans raised concerns when the ceremony moved off AEW TV. Khan recently addressed this matter, giving some interesting insights about the memorable moment.

AEW commentator Tazz was recently inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame with a respectful ceremony. But it took place after AEW Dynamite went off the air. The legend later clarified that it was his own request to Tony Khan, as he wanted the All Elite wrestlers to have as much time as possible at the 2300 Arena.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan revealed that Tazz texted him to move his induction ceremony off the air. The AEW President expressed respect for the veteran's decision. He called it a selfless choice, which inspired him to fulfill his request. With high regards, Khan said:

"He shot me a text message and said, ‘Can we do this off the air?' for all the reasons he said later in the video we did together, he said he wanted to really give the screen time to the wrestlers today, focus on them, and not spend the TV time on honoring his legendary career, which I was excited to do, but I understood Taz’s perspective." [H/T: WrestlePurists]

Check out the full interview below:

Tony Khan revealed the real reason behind bringing Bryan Danielson to AEW commentary

Bryan Danielson is set to join the AEW commentary table from this week onwards. The American Dragon appeared as a special guest commentator for last week's episode of the show. His work got a lot of attention from the fans, which led Tony Khan to announce him as the full-time commentator for Dynamite.

In the same interview on the Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan said that fans love to see Danielson on AEW TV. He added that fans enjoyed his work last week; therefore, he decided to bring him to the announcer's desk for a full-time role.

"People want to see Bryan Danielson on television and hear Bryan Danielson on television. And thankfully, he’s got very intelligent, insightful things to say when he does talk." he said [H/T: SEScoops]

Moreover, Khan spoke highly about the former AEW World Champion's knowledge of wrestling. Well, Khan believes Bryan's arrival would breathe new life into All Elite's programming moving forward.

