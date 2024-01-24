Tony Khan to bring in WWE Hall of Famer if Mercedes Moné debuts in AEW? Exploring the possibility

The AEW CEO and President Tony Khan could bring back a world-renowned artist and WWE Hall of Famer if he manages to sign 10-time Women's Champion Mercedes Mone to his company.

Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) is reportedly the hottest free agent at the moment. After her departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling, rumor has it that she might be buckling up for a potential AEW debut or a return to the Stamford-based promotion after walking out back in 2022.

The recent reports suggested she might be heading to AEW. Well, if that turns out to be the case, Tony Khan could bring back Snoop Dogg. Snoop is a world-renowned artist and rapper. Fans have already seen the WWE Hall of Famer in an All Elite ring once back in 2021.

Furthermore, Snoop Dogg has made multiple appearances for the Stamford-based promotion, which also includes the famous WrestleMania 39, where he wrestled The Miz. Moreover, Snoop is Mercedes Mone's cousin, and the two appeared alongside each other at WrestleMania 32 when Snoop performed Sasha Banks' entrance music.

In case Mercedes signs with AEW, Snoop Dogg could be invited in order to introduce his cousin to the All Elite fans or perform her new theme song live.

Tony Khan revealed conversations with the former WWE champion

During the AEW Full Gear Press Conference, Tony Khan talked about the former WWE Women's Champion, Mercedes Mone, and the possibility of her signing with his company:

"I have a lot of respect for Mercedes Mone. We would love to have her at anytime in AEW. She’s had great experience with our partner NJPW. She would be a great addition to AEW anytime . I have great respect for her and have had great conversations with her. I think the world of her." [H/T Ringside News]

Only time will tell where Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) might be heading amid her reported free agency.

