Tony Khan brings in another debuting star in AEW 

Tony Khan has brought in yet another star for her debut match in AEW.

The star in question, Evelyn Carter, recently made her first appearance for the Jacksonville-based promotion. She went up against the ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, at the latest Dark: Elevation show. While the title was not at stake, winning the match would have secured Carter a future shot at Athena's belt.

Athena did not waste any time as she immediately proceeded to demolish the debuting star. In less than three minutes, she was able to get Carter to tap out and successfully defend her ROH World Title.

WrslnBadJedi🧹Ω💜🍪 @Ms_Bad_Jedi

#AEWDarkElevation The Fallen Goddess Athena gets the win over the debuting Evelyn Carter!! The Fallen Goddess Athena gets the win over the debuting Evelyn Carter!!#AEWDarkElevation https://t.co/IyQ2a3uRCh

Tony Khan has hinted at signing another major star to AEW

It appears that the All Elite President has no intentions of curbing his signing spree, according to his recent comments.

Former NJPW star Kota Ibushi recently became a free agent, prompting interest from various Promotions. Ibushi himself is yet to confirm his next steps, although he has spoken about the chances of joining both WWE and AEW.

During a recent episode of the In The Kliq podcast, Tony Khan spoke about potentially recruiting NJPW veteran Kota Ibushi to his roster. He also spoke about Ibushi's history with ROH.

“I would love to have Kota Ibushi here. Kota Ibushi has wrestled in Ring of Honor in the past and has a great history wrestling in Japan and in America and is a top free agent and that’s somebody we would love to have here if the deal is right and the timing is right,” Tony Khan said. (H/T F4WOnline)

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kota Ibushi just revealed to me what terms AEW would have to come to with him to agree.



“In the case of a contract with AEW, I would like to sign a contract with AEW that I will participate in for about a week every month until the basic foundation of the dojo is solidified” Kota Ibushi just revealed to me what terms AEW would have to come to with him to agree. “In the case of a contract with AEW, I would like to sign a contract with AEW that I will participate in for about a week every month until the basic foundation of the dojo is solidified” https://t.co/H6EW6TPkMG

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Kota Ibushi in the coming months.

