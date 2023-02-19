Tony Khan hints at signing another former World Champion to AEW despite potential WWE interest

AEW has one of the largest rosters in the business. President Tony Khan recently hinted at expanding his locker room strength by signing former IWGP World Champion Kota Ibushi despite the Japanese star's interest in working with WWE.

Kota Ibushi is one of New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest stars. He has held almost every title in the promotion. He is the inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and the final star to hold the now-retired IWGP Heavyweight title. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Ibushi's contract with NJPW had ended and thus he was officially a free agent.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion recently revealed via Twitter that they had spoken with the Japanese star and that he had mentioned his interest in wrestling for top promotions such as WWE and AEW.

"Just spoke with Kota Ibushi. He has HIGH interest in AEW but said he would not rule out WWE currently “Of course, I'm interested in it. I'm good at producing players & I've created stars, so I don't think there's anyone who can control me even in that frame. I live so freely,”" Dark Puroresu Flowsion tweeted.

During the latest episode of the In The Kliq podcast, Tony Khan revealed that he shares the same interest as Ibushi and would love to sign him to AEW. He also mentioned that the Japanese star has wrestled in ROH before and his company would love to benefit if he officially joined the promotion.

“I would love to have Kota Ibushi here. Kota Ibushi has wrestled in Ring of Honor in the past and has a great history wrestling in Japan and in America and is a top free agent and that’s somebody we would love to have here if the deal is right and the timing is right,” Tony Khan said. (H/T F4WOnline)

The Young Bucks would love to work with Kota Ibushi in AEW

AEW's Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have a lot of history with Kota Ibushi. They have wrestled against and alongside the Japanese wrestler during their time in NJPW.

During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, The Young Bucks revealed that they would love to reunite with Ibushi in All Elite Wrestling. They also mentioned that they are still in contact with the Japanese star.

“Love him. Miss him. He kept us in the loop the night of Tokyo Dome about Kenny. Kept sending us little updates. Goes without question we’d love to have him around, or work with him. I think he has the ability to do whatever he wants," The Young Bucks said. [H/T Fightful.com]

The Japanese star has also wrestled in WWE during the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

Would you like to see Tony Khan sign Kota Ibushi? Let us know in the comments section below.

