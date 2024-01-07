Tony Khan calls former WWE star a "mogul" and a great addition to AEW

During the latest episode of Saturday's AEW Collision, a former WWE Hall of Famer returned to the AEW shows, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This 74-year-old veteran wrestler joined All Elite Wrestling on October 25th last year. He had reportedly signed a two-year contract with Tony Khan's company. "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair debuted on the company's programming on the final episode of AEW Dynamite in October, where he was revealed as part of a special surprise for Sting after he announced his retirement in 2024.

However, Flair has not appeared with a regularity that some had expected. He returned to be present on the latest episode which took place in 'Flair Country.' The Nature Boy opened the program and accompanied Darby Allin & Sting during the tag team match that they had against The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry). The duo of Sting and Darby emerged as winners of the bout.

AEW President Tony Khan recently sat in an interview with Going Ringside with News4Jax where Khan displayed great excitement regarding Flair's involvement in AEW, especially in regards to Sting's final matches.

"It's great to have Ric Flair in AEW and have Ric Flair be part of his final matches for Sting. Also, it's been a great sponsorship opportunity for AEW. Ric Flair is a mogul and somebody who is involved in a lot of businesses as an entrepreneur. Ric Flair's Woooo Energy is a great sponsor and Ric Flair is a great legend in pro wrestling, and having him appear with Sting for these final matches is something special," he stated.

Ric Flair explains why the current WWE is too" "political"

Ric Flair had some comments about politics and wrestlers recently. This was a topic that always generated debate, and the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer was asked his opinions on the same in his recent appearance on Outkick. During the interview, the Nature Boy was asked to share his thoughts on the current state of professional wrestling. Internally, it is another story, since the so-called "politics" was still very much present backstage.

"I like the fact that the kids make a lot of money. That's the most important thing. Unlike me, they are more aware of the people around them, and that the culture is different in terms of taking care of their money, paying taxes on time and things like that. Now it's very corporate. I played my role, but I could never think like that. I have no patience. AEW is very professional, it's an easier pace. There are politics everywhere in the world, but WWE right now is very political," Flair declared.

Flair continued:

"I don't know. The fight for control. Everyone wants to run WWE. I liked the way Vince ran it. For better or worse, everyone knew what to expect more than they do now. Social media is out of control with the stories. You don't even know what's real anymore," Flair responded. (H/T: Fightful)

Flair's involvement with AEW post Sting's retirement is a topic of rather frenetic discussion as fans wonder what his role would be after The Stinger's gone.

