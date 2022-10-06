Tony Khan claims recent backstage turbulence to be a 'preventable setback' amidst reports of ongoing legal investigation after AEW All Out incident 

Tony Khan recently provided an update on the infamous AEW All Out backstage incident investigation.

While the last pay-per-view was a massive success, it was marred by one of the biggest scandals in AEW's young history. In the post-show media scrum, CM Punk went off on a verbal tirade while calling out Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Adam Page for multiple reasons.

The comments resulted in a backstage brawl in which Punk allegedly hit one of the Young Bucks with a chair. As a result, many All Elite Personnel were suspended while an independent investigation was launched.

Speaking to Variety ahead of Dynamite's third-anniversary show, Tony Khan stated that the aforementioned investigation was still ongoing. He further spoke about the setbacks he had suffered in the company to date.

"That was when I started to say, ‘You know, a lot of these setbacks were very preventable, and there were things that I didn’t even want to do in the first place. So I just said going forward that I’m only going to do ideas that I feel good about. … As I gained experience in wrestling, I started to gain more confidence," said Khan. [H/T: Fightful]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the ongoing investigation will reveal in the future.

Reports of another backstage altercation recently surfaced in AEW

While Tony Khan claims to have learned a lot over the years of experience handling his brand, this apparently has not stopped the locker issues with his roster.

A recent report by Fightful Select claims that there was a heated dispute between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara recently, with The Spanish God allegedly shoving the Mexican star and the latter replying with a punch.

Tony Khan subsequently removed Andrade from this week's scheduled match against Pres10 Vance on Rampage.

Sportskeeda will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are made available.

