Tony Khan comments on AEW having the best roster in pro wrestling

Tony Khan believes AEW currently holds the best men's and women's rosters in the pro wrestling world.

While speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan discussed the swift rise of AEW. He acknowledged that their flagship show recently crossed 100 episodes.

The co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars believes he's biased as he approached top-notch names and signed them to his company. Mr. Khan added that AEW has the best fanbase, and they've managed to deliver a great show while taking precautions during the pandemic. Tony Khan stated that with the launch of Rampage, people should look into their product:

"I would ask people to give us a look right now. I really think we've had a great couple of years, and we've done 102 episodes of Dynamite now. I just think we've come so far in that time, the roster right now is, in my opinion, the best in wrestling. I'm biased because I went out and signed the people and paid them. So, I must think something of them all, but I really do believe it's the best roster in wrestling, and we also have the best fans in wrestling. Since the fans came back and we've returned to the packed arenas, we took a show that was really hot and managed to navigate the pandemic, and we've come out and made it the hottest wrestling show in the world. And with the Rampage launching, It's just a great time to get into AEW," Tony Khan said.

While WWE is revamping their brand by releasing incredibly talented wrestlers, AEW has managed to bring them all together to boost their roster.

There's no doubt that a few wrestlers like Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole purposefully let their contract expire to jump over to AEW, given their friendly environment and creative freedom.

AEW debuts in New York next week for Dynamite and Rampage episode

AEW will have arguably the biggest wrestling week since their inception as they head to New York for the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite and Rampage.

It is worth noting that Friday night's show will be a two-hour episode for the first time since its launch in early August. The company has lined up a pay-per-view card that will feature stars like Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Adam Cole, and many more.

