5 Bold predictions for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam – Two former WWE superstars debut, former world champion to suffer major loss, and more

For the first time since its inception, AEW will be making its debut in New York for a Dynamite and Rampage episode titled Grand Slam. NYC has played host to multiple wrestling events in the past. AEW will also join the elite list of promotions who have made their mark.

The show will emanate from Arthur Ashe Stadium, which holds a sitting capacity of over 22,000 people. It will indeed be a gigantic show, and the company has lined up a pay-per-view-worthy match card.

A total of five matches will transpire on Wednesday night, including a dream clash between Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega.

If the recently concluded All Out event is anything to go by, then the Grand Slam will have even bigger surprises. After all, Tony Khan has provided jaw-dropping moments at every special event. Fans are wondering if he is hiding another trump card up its sleeves for next week.

That said, let's dive into five bold predictions for the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

#5 AEW star Wardlow costs MJF against Brian Pillman Jr.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows



Great segment.



#AEWDynamite Wardlow is gonna turn on MJF one day and it's going to be a glorious rivalry.Great segment. Wardlow is gonna turn on MJF one day and it's going to be a glorious rivalry.



Great segment.



#AEWDynamite https://t.co/cybabmVVfr

Wardlow turning on MJF would be a feel-good moment for the NYC crowd. The rivalry between MJF and Brian Pillman Jr. has taken the internet by storm, especially after Mr. Friedman dragged his rival's entire family into it.

From Pillman's pregnant sister to his late father, The Pinnacle leader spared no one and disrespected them to such an extent that it caused a massive stir on social media. No one expected this feud to generate significant buzz heading into the event in New York.

AEW's Wardlow has been decently used in this storyline by making him a stooge for MJF. In fact, he prevented Pillman multiple times from assaulting Mr. Friedman.

If Wardlow interjects during the match between MJF and Pillman, the outcome would be very predictable.

However, there's a slight possibility that the Grand Slam might be Pillman's night to shine in front of a jam-packed stadium.

For quite some time, MJF has expressed rage at Wardlow for failing to do his job. The latter even failed to help Mr. Friedman against Chris Jericho at All Out.

Sooner or later, Wardlow's anger will burst, and next week could be the perfect time for him to turn on his leader and help Pillman pick up a career-defining victory. The aftermath could see an exciting feud between The Pinnacle members.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh