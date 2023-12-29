Tony Khan comments on AEW's relationship with WBD amid network's reported talks with WWE

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently commented on the company's relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) regarding the television and media rights of their shows.

Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly also in the bidding for the rights of WWE's Monday Night RAW which is set to leave the USA Network in 2024. However, Khan's recent comments may hint that WBD could opt to choose All Elite Wrestling over the Stamford-based promotion.

During the AEW Worlds End Media Call, TK revealed that they have a great relationship with WBD and are under an exclusive agreement:

"Tony Khan tells @prowrestlingnet that they have a great relationship with WBD. He says beyond 2024, there will be a lot of exciting media rights talks for AEW. They're under an exclusive agreement, so he won't speak to interest in/from other potential media partners. There is interest in ROH from outside media partners. He expects a lot of suitors for AEW"

Tony Khan refused Sammy Guevara's request about his heel turn

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara recently revealed he told Tony Khan that he did not want to turn heel during a recent storyline, but TK went with it anyway.

Sammy Guevara recently turned heel on Chris Jericho at AEW: GrandSlam. However, on this past week's episode of Dynamite, The Spanish God switched back into a babyface and helped Jericho, Sting, and Darby Allin fight off the Don Callis Family.

In an appearance on the Insights podcast with Chris Van Vliet, Sammy Guevara revealed he was against the idea of turning on Chris Jericho and even informed Tony Khan about it:

"I didn't even want the turn to happen. I never wanted to turn on Chris, I was telling Tony and everybody, 'Let's just go our separate ways, let's just never turn on each other,' But it ended up happening and it went in a really cool way. If you're gonna do it, you gotta do it the right way and I feel like that was a cool way to do it."

What is your favorite match of Sammy Guevara in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.