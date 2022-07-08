"I’m shutting you down" - AEW executive comments on Bryan Danielson being pulled from Forbidden Door due to injury

AEW founder and owner Tony Khan has provided a huge update on Bryan Danielson's return to action. He also explained why he pulled the star from Forbidden Door.

The former WWE star suffered an injury during AEW Double or Nothing 2022. At the event, the Blackpool Combat Club member fought in an Anarchy in the Arena Match. Danielson's team lost the match, and he passed out to a submission. It was later disclosed that Danielson had suffered an injury, the nature of which was not brough to light.

Speaking to The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski, Tony Khan explained that Danielson is doing much better now.

“I had talked to him on Wednesday when were were in St. Louis for Road Rager and I talked to Bryan. And Bryan was like, ‘I feel f—king great! I’m ready to come back and I’m gonna fight Zack Sabre and we’re gonna go to Blood and Guts. Let’s f-king go man.’ Then I talked to him the Saturday, eight days before the pay-per-view and he’s not doing as well." (H/T - Wrestling Headlines)

He further went on to state that he has no intentions of putting Bryan Danielson back in action anytime soon.

"So I immediately was like, ‘You’re not wrestling. If you’re not feeling great eight days out, I don’t care if you have seven straight days. I’m shutting you down until further notice.’ He has scans coming up. I’m like, ‘I don’t care what they say. They could be perfectly clear.’” (H/T - Wrestling Headlines)

Dave Meltzer on Bryan Danielson's injury

Tony Khan is not the only one who has spoken about Bryan Danielson's injury recently. Journalist Dave Meltzer also shed some light on the condition of the former 4-time WWE Champion.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that Bryan is doing well, but as far as wrestling is concerned, there has been no concrete update yet.

“I know in real life and everything like that he’s fine, he can function, he can do everything. But as far as being cleared to wrestle, — no one knows – getting cleared from a concussion can be any time. There’s no timeframe," Meltzer said.

Bryan Danielson is not the only high-profile AEW star who is out of action due to injury. AEW World Champion CM Punk is also not involved in the company's programming due to a foot injury that required surgery.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far