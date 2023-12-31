Tony Khan comments on if Chris Jericho is under investigation

Tony Khan was recently asked about rumored allegations against Chris Jericho after AEW Worlds End 2023. The All Elite Wrestling President had a succinct reply to the question.

The Ocho has been integral to the Jacksonville-based promotion's success since its inception in 2019. He later became the first AEW World Champion, cementing his legacy as a legend in the company. Jericho was recently in the spotlight after he was accused of allegedly abusing his power behind the scenes.

At the Worlds End presser, Tony Khan was asked to address the situation. In response, the AEW President called the rumors "unsourced" and explained how the company ensures the safety of its employees:

"I can't speak to [the] internet and unsourced rumors. I think I spoke earlier to Kevin [a media personality] and mentioned a policy we have in place (...) We have always followed that, and I believe AEW is the safest wrestling company in the world. We have the best track record for safety, and I'll hold it up to anybody. Anybody at any time, anybody has any kind of complaint, they have an open door again to say it to me or anyone in the office, and we will look into it," Khan said.

You can check out his comments in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

You can check out the full media scrum here.

At Worlds End, Chris Jericho was a part of a high-profile eight-man tag match. He teamed up with Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara to take on Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Big Bill, and Ricky Starks.

The bout was chaotic, with both sides trading several hard-hitting blows. While the match looked to be going the way of the heels for the majority of the time, Guevara was able to turn the tables for his side and secure a massive victory.

What did you think of the multi-man contest? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.