Tony Khan comments on CM Punk allegedly going into business for himself in AEW

The recent incident regarding CM Punk's reported off-script promo had elicited a rather strong response from the AEW President, Tony Khan.

During a promo on the August 18th episode of Dynamite, the Second City Saint apparently "went into business" for himself as he called out Hangman Adam Page for a rematch. Since the segment was not planned, Hangman was nowhere near enough to react to the challenge. CM Punk also called the former AEW World Champion a coward for not responding.

The reason for these events was the apparent backstage heat between Punk and Hangman, as was later revealed. Since then, there has been no on-screen contact between the two stars.

Speaking to Forbes about the issue, Tony Khan put his foot down as he stated events like this harm the brand.

“I was saying to them and a number of people [who spoke at the meeting] were making a point… [to] all the wrestlers and TV talent that it does not serve us well if anybody goes into business for themselves," Khan noted. "While we don’t script promos, if somebody is gonna go out and… do something or say something that might be considered by a network [to be] pretty questionable, I’d like to know so I can ask them [the network executives]. I communicate with them every Wednesday about things we’re gonna do, and if I’m surprised, then I can’t talk to them and then ask them on stuff that I might think is questionable.”

Things have seemingly calmed down for now, with Hangman Adam Page not resorting to response yet. It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming weeks.

CM Punk is scheduled to have a rematch at AEW All Out

While CM Punk may have real-life heat with Hangman Adam Page, he has bigger reasons to be concerned about for the time being.

After the pro wrestling world was shocked by Jon Moxley's quick win over Punk, the undisputed AEW World Champion put out an open contract for a title shot at All Out.

Interestingly, it was Punk himself who signed the contract later on to schedule a rematch for the world title.

Amidst doubts of a fragile foot, the Second City Saint has decided to face the Purveyor of Violence again at the upcoming pay-per-view. Only time will tell if he can gain the upper hand over Moxley on Sunday.

