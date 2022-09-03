AEW Rampage Results: Bryan Danielson confronts Chris Jericho, Dark Order advances to the finals of the trios tournament

Welcome to the go-home edition of AEW Rampage results before the All Out pay-per-view. Tonight's show featured four matches, including a grudge bout.

So without further ado, let's begin:

Orange Cassidy and Best Friends vs. Hangman Page and Dark Order on AEW Rampage

Danhausen came out to the ring and cursed Hangman Page before the match started. Page and Orange Cassidy got the action underway for their respective teams.

The Dark Order and Best Friends members then entered the ring and had a face-off. Trent took down Alex Reynolds with a tornado DDT. Best Friends powerbombed Page on a table outside the ring after a mix-up with Reynolds.

Alex Reynolds got in a haymaker on Cassidy for a two-count. But Orange Cassidy hit the Stundog Millonaire and Beach Break for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Chuck Taylor and Alex Reynolds were the legal men and the former hit Reynolds with the Awful Waffle for a two-count.

Page broke it up, but missed a Buckshot Lariat and got hit with an Orange Punch instead. Reynolds took advantage of the commotion and roll-up pinned Taylor to pick up the victory.

Result: Hangman Page and Dark Order def. Orange Cassidy and Best Friends on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Rey Fenix vs. Blake Christian on AEW Rampage

Rey Fenix made a quick start to the match. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Fenix got the advantage by hitting a chop to the chest. He then hit a running corkscrew on the outside to Christian.

Towards the end of the match, Rey Fenix hit a superkick and followed it up with a piledriver to pick up the victory.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Rey Fenix picking up an impressive victory on his way to the #AEW Casino Ladder Match at #AEW AllOut LIVE on PPV this Sunday! Tune in to #AEW Rampage LIVE on TNT right now! Rey Fenix picking up an impressive victory on his way to the #AEW Casino Ladder Match at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV this Sunday! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! https://t.co/TFOGlbTnFq

Result: Rey Fenix def. Blake Christian on AEW Rampage

Grade: B+

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho on AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Ruby Soho and Ortiz take on Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo in a mixed tag team match on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! Ruby Soho and Ortiz take on Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo in a mixed tag team match on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! https://t.co/YAPFwfmm00

Sammy Guevara and Ortiz started the match for their respective teams. The latter had an early advantage after hitting a series of punches before Ruby Soho hit a cheap shot on Guevara.

The Spanish God fought back with a shoulder tackle on Ortiz in the turnbuckle, but the latter hit a powerbomb on him. Soho and Tay Melo were tagged in. The former WWE Superstar came in with a flurry of offenses and hit headbutts on Melo.

Guevara and Ortiz were the legal competitors and the latter hit a senton for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Soho tagged and headbutted Guevara, but got hit with a DDT by Melo. After Ortiz escaped a double-team attempt from the heels, Soho pinned Melo to pick up the victory.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Ruby gets the pin and scores the win for her and Ortiz, while Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara are left shocked! It seems Soho and Ortiz have their eyes set on those AAA World Mixed Tag Team titles #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! Ruby gets the pin and scores the win for her and Ortiz, while Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara are left shocked! It seems Soho and Ortiz have their eyes set on those AAA World Mixed Tag Team titles 👀 #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! https://t.co/Ff6TKis4Me

Result: Ruby Soho and Ortiz def. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo on AEW Rampage

Grade: B+

Athena and Jade Cargill sit-down interview on AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to The TBS Championship is on the line as Athena finally gets her shot against Undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill at #AEWAllOut this SUNDAY September 4 LIVE on PPV!Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! The TBS Championship is on the line as Athena finally gets her shot against Undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill at #AEWAllOut this SUNDAY September 4 LIVE on PPV! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! https://t.co/3z2Q61G83V

Mark Henry said that Athena would be Jade Cargill's greatest competition. But Cargill downplayed that notion and said Athena should have lost three or four weeks ago.

The champion said that she is tired of "ungrateful b*tches" looking to come after her title. Cargill then called Athena her victim No. 37. The former WWE Superstar cut a passionate promo about winning at All Out before walking out.

FTR and Wardlow address the fans on AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling @AEW The AAA, ROH and IWGP World Tag Team Champions #FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and TNT Champion Wardlow are here to address the fans, but are conveniently interrupted! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! The AAA, ROH and IWGP World Tag Team Champions #FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and TNT Champion Wardlow are here to address the fans, but are conveniently interrupted! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! https://t.co/Ltj2k8zRSz

Dax Harwood started things off and said that FTR have portrayed themselves as tough guys. But there were times when he felt worthless and no one loved him.

He said that FTR's career turned around in 2022. He then seemingly took a dig at journalists questioning why the upcoming six-man match is taking place at All Out. Harwood claimed that every match is important for his legacy.

The Motor City Machine Guns, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh then interrupted FTR and Wardlow and said that they represent the best city, Detroit. Alex Shelley said that they have eveyone's respect in the locker room before Jay Letha took some shots at Harwood.

Ricky Starks vs. QT Marshall on AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Ricky Starks raining down right hands on QT Marshall, before they've even hit the ring! #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! Ricky Starks raining down right hands on QT Marshall, before they've even hit the ring! #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! https://t.co/JGLRDN8a7q

The action started before the two stars could even get into the ring. As the match started, Starks hit a series of punches on QT Marshall to get the early advantage.

Marshall was on top after a superlex, but Starks got back at him with a swinging tornado DDT for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, The Factory members came out and handed Marshall a weapon.

Starks took out all the Factory members and hit a spear on Marshall and followed it up with the Roshambo to pick up the victory.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW And with that win, Ricky Starks just picked up some serious momentum heading into this Sunday's battle against Powerhouse Hobbs at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! And with that win, Ricky Starks just picked up some serious momentum heading into this Sunday's battle against Powerhouse Hobbs at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! https://t.co/RXbXQXdyK5

Result: Ricky Starks def. QT Marshall on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Powerhouse Hobbs came out and had a brawl with Starks. Bryan Danielson also came out and had a confrontation with Chris Jericho, who was on commentary.

Episode Rating: B

Rampage was a packed show as we head to All Out with some exciting matches line up for the event.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha