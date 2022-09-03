AEW Rampage Results: Bryan Danielson confronts Chris Jericho, Dark Order advances to the finals of the trios tournament

Welcome to the go-home edition of AEW Rampage results before the All Out pay-per-view. Tonight's show featured four matches, including a grudge bout.
So without further ado, let's begin:
Orange Cassidy and Best Friends vs. Hangman Page and Dark Order on AEW Rampage
Danhausen came out to the ring and cursed Hangman Page before the match started. Page and Orange Cassidy got the action underway for their respective teams.
The Dark Order and Best Friends members then entered the ring and had a face-off. Trent took down Alex Reynolds with a tornado DDT. Best Friends powerbombed Page on a table outside the ring after a mix-up with Reynolds.
Alex Reynolds got in a haymaker on Cassidy for a two-count. But Orange Cassidy hit the Stundog Millonaire and Beach Break for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Chuck Taylor and Alex Reynolds were the legal men and the former hit Reynolds with the Awful Waffle for a two-count.
Page broke it up, but missed a Buckshot Lariat and got hit with an Orange Punch instead. Reynolds took advantage of the commotion and roll-up pinned Taylor to pick up the victory.
Result: Hangman Page and Dark Order def. Orange Cassidy and Best Friends on AEW Rampage
Grade: A
Rey Fenix vs. Blake Christian on AEW Rampage
Rey Fenix made a quick start to the match. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Fenix got the advantage by hitting a chop to the chest. He then hit a running corkscrew on the outside to Christian.
Towards the end of the match, Rey Fenix hit a superkick and followed it up with a piledriver to pick up the victory.
Result: Rey Fenix def. Blake Christian on AEW Rampage
Grade: B+
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho on AEW Rampage
Sammy Guevara and Ortiz started the match for their respective teams. The latter had an early advantage after hitting a series of punches before Ruby Soho hit a cheap shot on Guevara.
The Spanish God fought back with a shoulder tackle on Ortiz in the turnbuckle, but the latter hit a powerbomb on him. Soho and Tay Melo were tagged in. The former WWE Superstar came in with a flurry of offenses and hit headbutts on Melo.
Guevara and Ortiz were the legal competitors and the latter hit a senton for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Soho tagged and headbutted Guevara, but got hit with a DDT by Melo. After Ortiz escaped a double-team attempt from the heels, Soho pinned Melo to pick up the victory.
Result: Ruby Soho and Ortiz def. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo on AEW Rampage
Grade: B+
Athena and Jade Cargill sit-down interview on AEW Rampage
Mark Henry said that Athena would be Jade Cargill's greatest competition. But Cargill downplayed that notion and said Athena should have lost three or four weeks ago.
The champion said that she is tired of "ungrateful b*tches" looking to come after her title. Cargill then called Athena her victim No. 37. The former WWE Superstar cut a passionate promo about winning at All Out before walking out.
FTR and Wardlow address the fans on AEW Rampage
Dax Harwood started things off and said that FTR have portrayed themselves as tough guys. But there were times when he felt worthless and no one loved him.
He said that FTR's career turned around in 2022. He then seemingly took a dig at journalists questioning why the upcoming six-man match is taking place at All Out. Harwood claimed that every match is important for his legacy.
The Motor City Machine Guns, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh then interrupted FTR and Wardlow and said that they represent the best city, Detroit. Alex Shelley said that they have eveyone's respect in the locker room before Jay Letha took some shots at Harwood.
Ricky Starks vs. QT Marshall on AEW Rampage
The action started before the two stars could even get into the ring. As the match started, Starks hit a series of punches on QT Marshall to get the early advantage.
Marshall was on top after a superlex, but Starks got back at him with a swinging tornado DDT for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, The Factory members came out and handed Marshall a weapon.
Starks took out all the Factory members and hit a spear on Marshall and followed it up with the Roshambo to pick up the victory.
Result: Ricky Starks def. QT Marshall on AEW Rampage
Grade: B
Post-match, Powerhouse Hobbs came out and had a brawl with Starks. Bryan Danielson also came out and had a confrontation with Chris Jericho, who was on commentary.
Episode Rating: B
Rampage was a packed show as we head to All Out with some exciting matches line up for the event.
