Fans were unhappy with AEW President Tony Khan after he turned top heel MJF into a babyface last night on Dynamite.

In continuation of the build-up to the Full Gear main event, Jon Moxley was still the AEW World Champion after a pinfall victory against Penta El Zero Miedo. Post-match, he was attacked by The Firm, who usually backs Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

However, MJF had a change of heart when he made it clear to the faction that he wanted Moxley at his full strength. The Salt of the Earth proceeded to fire Stokely Hathaway, but to no avail when he also fell victim to the group's all-out assault.

It was seemingly a face turn even though MJF still carries his usual villainous tendencies while getting over with the fans too. Unfortunately, the Twitterverse aired their disappointment to Khan as to why AEW decided to switch their top heel to a good guy.

Adam Wilbourn @adamwilbourn



Why would you do that?



Stupid.



doesn’t need to turn babyface because he’s always been a Salt Of The Earth babyface from day one in my eyes tbh. The dumbest suggestion in wrestling right now is ‘AEW needs to turn MJF babyface!’Why would you do that?Stupid. @The_MJF doesn’t need to turn babyface because he’s always been a Salt Of The Earth babyface from day one in my eyes tbh. The dumbest suggestion in wrestling right now is ‘AEW needs to turn MJF babyface!’Why would you do that?Stupid.@The_MJF doesn’t need to turn babyface because he’s always been a Salt Of The Earth babyface from day one in my eyes tbh.

GOAT Gunther @Alkpande Tony Khan would be complete idiot to turn MJF into a babyface but considering his love for "sweve” booking, he would make it worse. #AEWDynamite Tony Khan would be complete idiot to turn MJF into a babyface but considering his love for "sweve” booking, he would make it worse. #AEWDynamite

Tim Mullins @TIM_S_M

What an absolutely horrendous booking decision by



Now I'm left with no motivation to watch unless FTR is actually booked to wrestle. I have zero interest in MJF as a babyface.What an absolutely horrendous booking decision by @AEW and @TonyKhan Now I'm left with no motivation to watch unless FTR is actually booked to wrestle. I have zero interest in MJF as a babyface.What an absolutely horrendous booking decision by @AEW and @TonyKhan.Now I'm left with no motivation to watch unless FTR is actually booked to wrestle.

Other netizens, meanwhile, were having second thoughts about whether The Salt of the Earth was really a babyface.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager I can't tell if MJF is legitimately turning babyface or he's just fooling everybody... once again.



"The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he doesn't exist." Just remember. I can't tell if MJF is legitimately turning babyface or he's just fooling everybody... once again."The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he doesn't exist." Just remember.

👽 @nosequeponerenv i don’t know how to feel about the idea to see mjf as a babyface i don’t know how to feel about the idea to see mjf as a babyface

Salt of the Earth 🧂🌎 @SaltofEarth__ I REFUSE to believe MJF is turning babyface.. he has to have something up his sleeve I REFUSE to believe MJF is turning babyface.. he has to have something up his sleeve

Jay Henry ⭕️ 🐇 ™  @jayhenry79 at the same time. Feels like that “greatest trick the ever pulled” might just be an inevitability twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I love the MJF babyface teases every week but it seems pretty easy to read between the lines. MJF is dropping hints that he’s turning while calling himself theat the same time. Feels like that “greatest trick theever pulled” might just be an inevitability #AEWDynamite I love the MJF babyface teases every week but it seems pretty easy to read between the lines. MJF is dropping hints that he’s turning while calling himself the 👿 at the same time. Feels like that “greatest trick the 👿 ever pulled” might just be an inevitability #AEWDynamite twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Despite being skeptical, this fan expressed his anticipation for a face MJF run.

NHATional Scissoring Day @nhathaniel_h not sure if this is a work or not, but an MJF babyface run is gonna be awesome. #AEWDynamite not sure if this is a work or not, but an MJF babyface run is gonna be awesome. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/emxUs1UzjE

Another fan claimed that the 26-year-old still has something up his sleeve despite showing glimpses of him being a good guy nowadays.

Sara Jay Is the 🐐 @ItsTy_ok MJF definitely a babyface now unless there's a swerve at full gear MJF definitely a babyface now unless there's a swerve at full gear

Lastly, this user opined that if the company were to remain firm about presenting MJF as a babyface, they should book him as WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin while keeping his prickish attitude.

The Wrestling Savant @somecrazymark If AEW insists on turning MJF babyface, then he's going to HAVE to be a babyface with an edge a lot like Austin was. For him, though, even more so. MJF needs to retain his prickish qualities. If AEW insists on turning MJF babyface, then he's going to HAVE to be a babyface with an edge a lot like Austin was. For him, though, even more so. MJF needs to retain his prickish qualities.

As the storyline for the AEW World Championship continues, it will be interesting to see what MJF does next, especially after the unexpected beatdown he received from The Firm.

A major AEW star doesn't want MJF as world champion

While fans were vouching for Maxwell Jacob Friedman, a former ally-turned-rival apparently wasn't buying his recent actions and his quest to become the AEW World Champion.

In a recent interview, TNT Champion Wardlow expressed his disapproval of MJF being the man for All Elite Wrestling. Mr. Mayhem then vowed that if the latter wins the world title at some point, he would quickly unseat him as champion.

"I refuse to have MJF as the champion of my company. So if he ever does weasel his way to getting that title, I will quickly take it off of him."

It will be interesting to see if The Salt of the Earth fulfills his destiny next month in Newark, New Jersey by winning the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling at Full Gear against Jon Moxley.

