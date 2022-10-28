Fans were unhappy with AEW President Tony Khan after he turned top heel MJF into a babyface last night on Dynamite.
In continuation of the build-up to the Full Gear main event, Jon Moxley was still the AEW World Champion after a pinfall victory against Penta El Zero Miedo. Post-match, he was attacked by The Firm, who usually backs Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).
However, MJF had a change of heart when he made it clear to the faction that he wanted Moxley at his full strength. The Salt of the Earth proceeded to fire Stokely Hathaway, but to no avail when he also fell victim to the group's all-out assault.
It was seemingly a face turn even though MJF still carries his usual villainous tendencies while getting over with the fans too. Unfortunately, the Twitterverse aired their disappointment to Khan as to why AEW decided to switch their top heel to a good guy.
Other netizens, meanwhile, were having second thoughts about whether The Salt of the Earth was really a babyface.
Despite being skeptical, this fan expressed his anticipation for a face MJF run.
Another fan claimed that the 26-year-old still has something up his sleeve despite showing glimpses of him being a good guy nowadays.
Lastly, this user opined that if the company were to remain firm about presenting MJF as a babyface, they should book him as WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin while keeping his prickish attitude.
As the storyline for the AEW World Championship continues, it will be interesting to see what MJF does next, especially after the unexpected beatdown he received from The Firm.
A major AEW star doesn't want MJF as world champion
While fans were vouching for Maxwell Jacob Friedman, a former ally-turned-rival apparently wasn't buying his recent actions and his quest to become the AEW World Champion.
In a recent interview, TNT Champion Wardlow expressed his disapproval of MJF being the man for All Elite Wrestling. Mr. Mayhem then vowed that if the latter wins the world title at some point, he would quickly unseat him as champion.
"I refuse to have MJF as the champion of my company. So if he ever does weasel his way to getting that title, I will quickly take it off of him."
It will be interesting to see if The Salt of the Earth fulfills his destiny next month in Newark, New Jersey by winning the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling at Full Gear against Jon Moxley.
