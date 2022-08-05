"Great wrestlers are going to be in demand" - Tony Khan concerned 'more so than ever' about AEW stars leaving for WWE

Tony Khan recently spoke about the prospect of AEW stars jumping ship to WWE under their new regime.

Since Triple H took over the reins from Vince McMahon as the Head of Creative and Talent Relations, fans have been pondering on AEW stars potentially making a switch.

Fightful Select has even fueled those speculations via a report claiming that multiple former NXT Superstars, including some in AEW now, have implied that they wouldn't have left the company had The Game been running things earlier.

Speaking with SportsGrid, Mr. Khan divulged that he's concerned "more so than ever" about his talents possibly considering options once they hit free agency:

"I think that’s always been a concern, but now probably more so than ever, I imagine great wrestlers are going to be in demand. And again, I think this is probably going to be good for the wrestling fans because that’s one of the most exciting things about pro wrestling: free agency. It’s one of those things that was really missing from the sport for almost two decades before AEW came in, because there was not a legitimate competitor in the free agent market, and now there is," Khan said.

On the brighter side, Mr. Khan believes the competition is going to be healthier, and wrestling fans are certain to enjoy a top-notch product on both sides:

"It’s going to change the competition, but I think that’s a good thing. AEW’s got a big fan base. We’re on in 130 countries now around the world, and here in the U.S, we’ve built a great fanbase … And the competition is going to change. It’s a different person in the chair, opposite me, but I don’t think that’s going to be a bad thing for the wrestling fan necessarily," he added. (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Tony Khan ruled out Adam Cole and Malakai Black returning to WWE

Tony Khan recently addressed rumors of AEW bigwigs returning to WWE.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Khan disclosed Malakai Black and Adam Cole's contract lengths to pour water on fans' rampant buzz:

"I have five-year contracts with are going to magically switch teams? Good luck with that. Adam Cole is signed until 2027 now. I wouldn't expect to see him going anywhere anytime soon. Malakai Black has almost five years left on his deal. I wouldn't expect him going anywhere anytime soon."

So far, Cody Rhodes is the only well-known star to have returned to WWE earlier this year.

Will more AEW stars follow in his footsteps, especially now that the chances of getting a push are higher under Cerebral Assassin's leadership? Only time will tell.

