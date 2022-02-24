AEW President Tony Khan confirms the big signing of former WWE star

AEW President Tony Khan recently confirmed that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews is the company's latest big signing.

The 33-year-old performer debuted on this week's episode of Dynamite, joining forces with Malakai Black and Brodie King as a part of the House of Black stable. Before the debut, King and Black defeated Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC in an entertaining tag team match.

Post-match, the former NXT Champion picked up a shovel to attack Penta when the lights suddenly went out. Buddy Matthews soon emerged, with the crowd roaring in his support.

Though it initially looked like the debutant would side with the Death Triangle, he quickly showed his true colors by laying down Penta with a brutal curb stomp onto a steel chair.

Moments after this, Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm that Buddy Matthews was officially a part of AEW's roster. Check out his tweet below:

"Welcome to @AEW, @SNM_Buddy! Buddy Matthews is #AllElite! #AEWDynamite," tweeted Tony Khan.

Matthews' impending debut has been rumored for weeks, and now that it has come to fruition, it'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for him in the company.

AEW's Malakai Black didn't think Buddy Matthews could be a right fit for House of Black

A few months back, Malakai Black opened up about the possibility of his former WWE colleague Buddy Matthews joining House Black in All Elite Wrestling.

The former NXT Champion stated that a performer like Matthews could be a better opponent for the stable than being a member.

Fast forward to this week's Dynamite, Buddy Matthews has officially aligned with Black and joined his faction. While it remains to be seen if Malakai Black recruits any more members in the stable, it's slowly becoming one of the most dominating and feared groups in Tony Khan's promotion.

Do you think Buddy Matthews did the right thing by signing with All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

