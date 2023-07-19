Tony Khan confirms massive plans for AEW's future, says he has already spoken with WBD

AEW may be on the verge yet a massive change, as Tony Khan recently revealed that the promotion's pay-per-view calendar could be expanding.

On the Ring of Honor: Death Before Dishonor media call, the AEW President was asked about the ideal number of pay-per-views for the promotion's schedule. Historically, Tony Khan has focussed on providing fewer pay-per-views with longer running times, but this might be about to change.

Khan said that the optimum number of special events is "evolving." He then went on to note how other companies have found great success by expanding their pay-per-view calendars to accommodate the demands of their viewers.

Most notably, Khan admitted that this is already a topic he has spoken about to Warner Bros. Discovery, the primary broadcaster of AEW's product.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam noted the following:

"@TonyKhan expresses that expanding the pay per view calendar for #AEW would be a positive move while detailing the six major premium events. 'It's something we've talked to WBD about'," Kellam tweeted.

Only time will tell whether this comes to fruition. However, it seems as though the plans are already in the pipeline.

AEW's string of monumental moments

All Elite Wrestling has been on a hot streak of breaking down barriers and completing seemingly impossible tasks as of late, and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

AEW Superfan @SuperfanAew



- Blood and Guts

- ROH Death Before Dishonor

- All In

- All Out

- Grand Slam

- Full Gear

- Winter is Coming

- Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage! Thank you Tony Khan and AEW for giving me something to look forward to all the time! We are blessed to have AEW!!!! #AEW - Blood and Guts- ROH Death Before Dishonor- All In- All Out- Grand Slam- Full Gear- Winter is Coming- Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage!

The company recently launched its third television program, Collision. Many were doubtful that the show would be a success given the fact that it is airing on Saturday nights. Although the ratings have not been anything to shout home about, they certainly have not been anywhere near as bad as initially anticipated.

The promotion is currently gearing up for its first trip across the pond when they host a monumental All In pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium this August. The sales for this show have been through the roof, and everyone in the wrestling world is talking about it.

