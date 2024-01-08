Tony Khan confirms that WWE legend reached out to him

AEW President Tony Khan has been making moves in free agency lately, and one of his biggest acquisitions was WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge). The All Elite chief has now confirmed that it was Copeland who initiated contact with AEW before his signing.

Adam Copeland departed WWE on September 30 as his contract expired. Many expected the legendary star to make his second and final retirement. But Copeland, ever the opportunist, made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

The Rated-R Superstar has stated that he wants to enjoy one final run alongside his lifelong best friend, Christian Cage, and cited AEW's schedule and creative freedom as enticing factors.

Speaking on News 4 Jacksonville's Going Ringside with Scott Johnson, Tony Khan confirmed that it was Copeland who made first contact, with the deal for his debut coming together extremely quickly:

"I think the timing of it was we had a pay-per-view October 1st, and it was right around then Adam Copeland's contract expired. He reached out to me, and also really for me, the timing of it made a lot of sense to have Adam Copeland come into AEW," said Tony Khan.

The AEW President further praised Copeland as one of the greatest stars in the world:

"He's one of the greatest wrestling stars in the world. I believe Adam Copeland is somebody who still delivers the best matches and brings fans from all over the world to AEW, so it's an honor having Adam Copeland in AEW. 'The Rated R Superstar' has renewed his rivalry and his great history with Christian Cage, the Patriarch of AEW, the TNT Champion, and having those two in AEW, it's something really special." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Tony Khan addressed rumors of WWE speaking with Warner Bros. Discovery

All Elite Wrestling may be set for a major turning point in 2024, as the company's television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is up for renewal. Despite ongoing negotiations, however, rumors have swirled regarding WWE shopping the television rights of Monday Night RAW to the same network.

Tony Khan addressed the rumors on Going Ringside, stating that it was normal in the world of sports:

"Scott, it’s part of sports. I mean, I think everybody discusses contracts and free agency and things of that nature. You know, I think everybody’s aware that everybody’s going to be talking to everybody in media this coming year. So there’ll be certainly a lot of opportunities. And I think, you know, we’ve had a great history with Warner Brothers Discovery [and] continued to produce great ratings. So I think we’ll be in a very good position next year," he said.

With WWE SmackDown having recently been acquired by USA Network once again, it's anybody's guess where RAW ends up. For now, fans will have to wait and see how the television landscape evolves over the course of 2024.

Have you enjoyed Adam Copeland's run in AEW so far? Do you think WWE RAW will land on WBD's networks?

