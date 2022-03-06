"Jon Moxley is a big reason"- Tony Khan credits top star for helping bring four-time WWE Champion in AEW

Tony Khan recently stated that Jon Moxley was instrumental in Bryan Danielson's decision to leave WWE and sign with AEW last year.

While the two men are set to collide at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, Mox and Bryan have been friends since they worked together in WWE.

Ahead of their highly-anticipated clash, AEW owner Tony Khan spoke with Jim Varsallone to discuss the company and its looming Revolution show. Mr. Khan noted that Moxley vouched for the company's work environment and helped him connect with Danielson:

“I don’t know if people know, Jon Moxley is a big reason why Bryan Danielson came to AEW in the first place," said Khan. "He really vouched for this place, he gave his word to Bryan that this is a great place to work. And that helped connect me to Bryan Danielson, that Mox gave him that reference, you know. That I am a good person to work for and that this is a good company to come to.”

Khan spoke highly of Bryan Danielson and hailed him as a "huge" asset to his promotion. The AEW CEO believes Mox and Danielson have great chemistry together, and he's certain that the two will put on a great match this Sunday:

"Bryan Danielson is one of the biggest wrestlers in the world,” Khan continued. “One of the most recognizable, successful, famous wrestlers on the planet, and when he came to AEW, it was a huge get for us. Their story goes back a long time, they know each other very well. I think they are going to have an amazing match.” (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Jon Moxley has been undefeated since his AEW return in 2022

The Purveyor of Violence has been on a roll since returning to AEW earlier this year. Moxley has bested the likes of Ethan Page, Anthony Bowens, and Wheeler Yuta in singles competition.

Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson has returned to winning ways after failing to dethrone "Hangman" Adam Page in January. The American Dragon has since expressed his desire to join forces with Mox.

However, the latter made it clear that he doesn't team up with anybody until he bleeds with them first. Whether Mox sides with Bryan after the Revolution pay-per-view remains to be seen, but the two men will leave no stone unturned in putting on a hellacious battle.

