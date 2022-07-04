"It’s not crazy but it’s a bold prediction" - Tony Khan opens up about the possibility of a crossover pay-per-view between AEW and WWE

Tony Khan shook the wrestling world with his AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which was touted as the biggest cross-promotional event ever. In a recent interview, Khan spoke about the possibility of a similar collaboration with WWE, and surprisingly, he said he was open to it.

The recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view brought AEW and NJPW fans together, who had dreamt of seeing the two rosters clash. However, with AEW and WWE being the two biggest wrestling promotions in the world, could they set aside their differences and clash for the sake of all their worldwide fans?

During his appearance on The Ringer's Masked Man Show, Khan briefly touched on the possibility of a crossover event with Vince McMahon's company.

"I’m not sure if that’s gonna happen [AEW and WWE doing a joint show]. But, I would be open to talking about that type of thing. It’s not crazy but it’s a bold prediction," Tony Khan said. (H/T: POSTWrestling)

While the possibility of a crossover between AEW and WWE is still very slim, fans might be delighted to know that Khan has not ruled it out.

WWE fans got to see Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight, and Chris Jericho make video appearances on RAW on the night of John Cena's 20-year anniversary with the company. As such, the Forbidden Door indeed seems closer to being opened now than ever before.

Tony Khan recently opened up about allowing Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho to appear on RAW

During his recent appearance on Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan said that allowing the former WWE Superstars to pay their tributes to John Cena was simply an act of good faith.

"I think when people ask for a reasonable favor, I'm a good Samaritan. There's no reason why you can't help people out. WWE reached out to me personally and asked me if we would send in videos from some of the top stars," Tony Khan stated. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Sonny The Jobber @SonnyTheJobber



#WWERaw AEW's Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight on WWE RAW for John Cena... The Forbidden Door is well and truly open! AEW's Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight on WWE RAW for John Cena... The Forbidden Door is well and truly open!#WWERaw https://t.co/89RtR9VrHZ

While fans rightfully got excited and social media lit up, the three stars have a long and important history with WWE, and their appearances don't confirm anything. Fans hoping for a crossover will, unfortunately, simply have to wait for an eventual AEW x WWE cross-over pay-per-view.

