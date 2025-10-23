Tony Khan details heartbreaking backstage conversation with Sting ahead of his final AEW match

AEW, WWE, and WCW legend Sting has retired from in-ring competition. His last match took place at Revolution 2024, where he and Darby Allin successfully defended the World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in a Tornado tag team match.

Ad

The Icon is close with several people in the Jacksonville-based company, including co-founder and president Tony Khan. In a recent conversation with amNewYork, the 42-year-old revealed that he had a heart-to-heart with him right before the legend's final match.

Khan said that Sting was delighted with the way his retirement run was booked. Before his Revolution match, the 66-year-old told the president many nice things. Furthermore, the latter was glad that he could make one of his childhood heroes very happy.

Ad

Trending

"Before Sting went out for his last match, as they were showing the video package, and as his sons were about to make their entrances and they were on the stage, that was really special. Sting said some very nice things to me right before he went out that I’ll never forget about how fantastic his run had been, and how happy he was about all this and the things he said afterwards. That was really probably the highlight," said Khan. [H/T: amNewYork]

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Sting made a brief appearance on WrestleDream. He showed up during Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley and helped his former tag team partner win.

Tony Khan wants to organize more AEW shows in Europe

In the above interview, Tony Khan said that he is quite interested in organizing more All Elite Wrestling shows in Europe.

"I’m very interested in taking AEW and visiting more of Europe. I think there are more opportunities there." he said.

AEW has already held many shows in the United Kingdom. Only time will tell how successful they will be in future European tours.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences