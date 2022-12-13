Tony Khan discloses which major AEW star is 'difficult' to deal with backstage

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed who the most difficult star on his roster is. To little surprise, Khan gave the title to MJF, who he claims is even more difficult off-screen.

Tony Khan and MJF's alleged backstage issues formed the crux of the star's return to the promotion and resulted in him cutting one of the promotion's most heated promos. Despite this, Friedman is currently the face of the promotion in his first-ever reign as the All Elite Wrestling World Champion.

During his interview with TODAY.com, Tony Khan briefly went into his experiences with MJF backstage.

“My own experiences dealing with him, I’ve found him to be more difficult in some ways off camera, if that’s even possible. [laughs]”

Despite this, Tony Khan had glowing praise for The Salt of the Earth and his current run as the AEW World Champion.

“MJF, I think, is one of the most charismatic and intelligent pro wrestlers on the planet. And there are fans worldwide compelled by his actions and take notice every time he speaks.” (H/T: TODAY.com)

While Friedman is arguably one of the biggest heels in the promotion right now, rumors have surfaced that MJF was initially planned to walk away as a major babyface champion after AEW All Out.

The AEW President isn't the only person to publically voice their complaints about MJF

MJF's own parents have often publicly slammed the star for his behavior inside and outside the squared circle. Despite this all likely being kayfabe, it's undoubtedly added to his character. In addition, the star's fiancé, Naomi Rosenblum, has also begun to get in on the fun.

In a tweet shortly after MJF's world championship victory, Rosenblum hilariously revealed the Salt of the Earth's antics since reaching his milestone.

"Max hasn’t taken off the belt since getting off the jet, and whenever I talk to him he tells me to call him 'champion of the world.' Not thankful for this," – tweeted Naomi.

The discussion around whether or not MJF is truly the character he portrays or not seems to be far from over. Despite having grown considerably in his run with All Elite Wrestling, it seems that Friedman largely remains an enigma to all but those who personally know him.

