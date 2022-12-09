Nixed plans for MJF's title run following AEW Full Gear reportedly disclosed

AEW World Champion MJF has declared that his "reign of terror" over All Elite Wrestling has just begun, but it seems as if there were plans to make the "Salt of the Earth" a little more likable than usual.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear on November 19th to claim his first AEW World Championship. However, he did need a little bit of help from William Regal to get the job done.

The response to Friedman winning the title was overwhelmingly positive from those in attendance, as well as the fans watching at home, with the large majority of fans excited to see what the future has in store for MJF.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager MJF and Britt Baker in the same night cutting babyface pro-AEW Originals promos. Message delivered. MJF and Britt Baker in the same night cutting babyface pro-AEW Originals promos. Message delivered. https://t.co/r1znVltoZF

Due to the huge surge of positivity surrounding Max's title win, Dave Meltzer stated in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there were initial plans to back Friedman as a pure babyface rather than the heel everyone knows him to be.

“Multiple people have noted to us in the past week that there was discussion regarding having MJF be the lead face coming out of Full Gear. It was my intuition because the company needed a new hot babyface to rally around and making a top babyface today is far harder than a top heel," said Dave Meltzer (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meltzer noted that it was Tony Khan's decision to keep the "Salt of the Earth" as a heel, but if the opportunity comes around again, there is a possibility of turning the AEW World Champion babyface in the future.

"That said, Tony Khan made the call and at this point the absolute worst idea would be to turn MJF face now because that window has closed at least for many more months down the line. It might have missed its peak and all, but who can say where things will be in six months or a year.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

MJF will make his defense of the AEW World Championship this Wednesday

One of the main things MJF established when he unveiled his own "Triple B" title belt was that he would only defend the title on pay-per-view as he wanted to be seen as a special attraction.

However, he won't have a choice next Wednesday at the "Winter Is Coming" edition of Dynamite as he will have to make his first defense of the AEW World Championship against Ricky Starks.

Starks won the World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page on the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite, confirming that he will be next in line for a title shot.

"Absolute" Ricky Starks also won the "Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale" on the most recent edition of Dynamite, meaning that if he beats MJF next week, he will also gain possession of Friedman's diamond ring along with "Triple B."

