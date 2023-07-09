Tony Khan, Dustin Rhodes, and multiple AEW stars react to CM Punk's first singles match against former WWE star in 18 years

Multiple AEW personalities reacted to CM Punk's first singles match against a former WWE Superstar after 18 years. The match was against current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

Prior to tonight, the Samoan Submission Machine and Punk have wrestled each other in one-on-one competition on three separate occasions. The matches took place back in Ring of Honor in the early 2000s. Each bout was won by Joe. Finally, after 18 years, CM Punk managed to pick up his first victory against the former WWE NXT Champion.

On the latest edition of AEW Collision, The Second City Saint and Samoa Joe wrestled each other in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. For the majority of the match, Joe dominated. In most of Punk's attempts to get the upper hand, he floundered.

It seemed like history was going to repeat itself once again. But, in the end, the Second City Saint caught Joe off guard and rolled him up to steal a victory.

The Straight Edge Savior advanced to the tournament finals and will be facing Ricky Starks next week in the grand finale.

Several AEW stars reacted to the match. Firstly, the All Elite President, Tony Khan, appreciated both stars for putting on a tough fight and entertaining fans.

"Justified "This is awesome!" chants for @CMPunk vs @SamoaJoe right NOW on @TNTdrama on Saturday Night #AEWCollision! Thank you all watching @AEWonTV tonight!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Wrestling veteran Taz claimed that both stars are future Hall of Famers.

Jim Ross took to Twitter to appreciate the work ethic and storytelling of both Joe and Punk.

"SlobberKnocker of a main event on #Collision on @tntdrama between @CMPunk and @SamoaJoe Work ethic, storytelling, and overt physicality. That was pro wrestling in its purest form. 🤠," Jim Ross tweeted.

'The Natural' Dustin Rhodes also appreciated the two wrestlers.

House of Black member Brody King claimed this is what pro wrestling was all about.

"PRO F*****G WRESTLING," Brody King tweeted.

Samoa Joe attacked CM Punk after their match on AEW Collision

The roll-up victory caught the Samoan Submission Machine by surprise. After a mild celebration, as a show of respect, Punk and Joe shook hands. But then, the former WWE United States Champion locked in the Coquina Clutch on the Second City Saint.

As he locked in the submission hold, he constantly kept yelling that he was always better than CM Punk.

Joe attempted to instill more punishment by hitting him with a steel chair, but he chose to retreat as FTR rushed in to help their friend.

