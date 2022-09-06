Tony Khan equates top AEW stars to WWE legends Sting and Ric Flair

AEW President Tony Khan recently proclaimed that Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley are the promotion's version of WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Ric Flair.

Jericho and Moxley had a memorable rivalry for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in December 2019. It culminated in the 2020 Revolution event when The Purveyor of Violence dethroned The Wizard to become the new world champion.

A few years later, the feud between the former WWE stars was rekindled when Jericho challenged Moxley for a long-awaited world title rematch. However, he was unsuccessful at Dynamite: Quake by the Lake after losing to the latter via submission during the championship bout.

Speaking at the media scrum following All Out 2022, Khan lauded Jericho and Moxley's respective runs in the promotion. He also praised the former WWE stars' availability, especially during the company's early stages.

"We've had this incredibly hot run with Chris [Jericho] and Jon [Moxley] here and now we're as hot as we've been. You know, the consistency we had through the summer with Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley is top featured guys on television."

Khan then compared the two stars to WWE legends Sting and Ric Flair in terms of being the most featured guys on television.

"I think of them as almost like the Sting and Ric Flair of this company. Guys that have been there from the beginning that I can always count on and that'll be associated forever with... as the first two champions of the company." [1:09:07 - 1:09:28]

Jericho and Moxley had separate results during last night's pay-per-view. The former defeated Bryan Danielson, while the latter lost his AEW World Championship to CM Punk.

Former WWE star Chris Jericho said Jon Moxley was the brainchild behind reviving the Lionheart character

During the same press conference, Chris Jericho revealed that Jon Moxley proposed to him the idea of using his old Lionheart persona again.

The WWE legend stated that Moxley communicated with him about the possibility, which he found interesting. The former world champion wanted The Wizard to leave his JAS persona behind and bring back the Lionheart from the old days.

With two matches under the belt so far, it will be interesting to see if there is more in store for the Lionheart character of Chris Jericho in the promotion.

