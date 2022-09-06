"Leave all the bulls**t behind" - Jon Moxley brought back WWE legend's iconic gimmick in AEW

WWE legend Chris Jericho has revealed it was Jon Moxley's idea to bring back one of his signature characters in AEW.

After Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Jericho invoked his rematch clause from Revolution 2020 to challenge then-world champion Moxley. The latter accepted and requested that he wants to wrestle "Lionheart" Chris Jericho.

Then at Dynamite: Quake By The Lake, The Wizard heeded The Purveyor of Violence's request when he reincarnated his Lionheart persona, complete with his old gear and music.

However, the former lost to the latter in their AEW World Title rematch in the show's main event after tapping out to the Bulldog Choke.

During the All Out Media Scrum, Jericho shared that Moxley texted him about reintroducing the Lionheart persona.

"I remember I was in London for my spoken word show and he [Moxley] said, 'I got this idea, why don't I say like leave all the bulls**t behind and leave the JAS behind. I want the guy that I used to tape trade to see, that I watched in ECW, in Japan, in Super J Cup, the Lion Heart Chris Jericho,'" he said. [from 1:06:36 - 1:06:51]

The Wizard continued, saying The Purveyor of Violence's proposal sparked his interest.

"At first, I was like 'well that's interesting' because I'm not a guy who likes nostalgia but I was like that's really cool. It's almost like I just done the 'Painmaker' with barbed wire everywhere, why can't we do Lionheart?, that's actually really, really cool," Jericho added. [from 1:06:52 - 1:07:04]

Jericho added that President Tony Khan loved the success of his first match as Lionheart in AEW.

"Lionheart" Chris Jericho was victorious against Jon Moxley's stablemate at AEW All Out 2022

Last night at All Out, Chris Jericho revived his legendary "Lionheart" gimmick once again as he went up against "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson.

After a showcase of technical wrestling exchanges, Jericho resorted to illegal tactics with a low blow and eventually nailed the Judas effect on Danielson for the win.

After the match, Lionheart confronted Daniel Garcia, who wasn't there for his post-match celebration. Jericho then made it clear in a backstage segment that the Jericho Appreciation Society won't be in Garcia's corner.

The Dragon Slayer will challenge Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Do you think Chris Jericho will help Daniel Garcia somewhere around his match this Wednesday on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

