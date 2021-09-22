"Good problem for any organization to have"- Tony Khan explains how he manages AEW's stacked roster

AEW has added some big names on top of an already stacked roster of talented wrestlers. For Tony Khan, however, it is a good problem to have.

Since AEW got back on the road in July, Malakai Black, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, 2point0 and several other wrestlers like Lee Moriarty and Fuego del Sol have signed for the company.

There is always a risk of talent getting lost in the shuffle when so many names are available for just three hours of TV time every week.

AEW boss Tony Khan told the Associated Press that he believes this allows him to give ample time to multiple people. Khan also said he can switch things up as many of the talent have momentum right now.

"I think that’s a good problem for any organization to have when you have a deep bench. We have a very deep bench right now. I try to rotate who wrestles on television and give TV time to different wrestlers so we have a lot of people with momentum and can switch out the matches and keep things fresh. I think that serves you well in sports, too, when you can rotate and rest people and give experience to young talent and develop people and also rest your veterans so they don’t have to go out and do it every single week," said Tony Khan.

Can AEW and Tony Khan give sufficient TV time to all big names?

While Tony Khan has been working overtime to ensure top talents sign with AEW, one can be justified in wondering how the will manage to give spotlight to all the excellent wrestlers they have in their roster.

The likes of Brian Cage have already expressed some form of discontent over their booking, and managing to keep all big names happy will be a tricky task for Tony Khan. But if the AEW President has shown anything over the last two years, he has the wherewithal to deal with it.

